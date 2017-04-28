Joakim Soria stumbles as Royals lose their eighth straight game

Turns out home is where the heartache is, too.
Returning to Kauffman Stadium after a dreadful road trip that resulted in seven losses in as many games, the Royals hoped that being back home might reverse their fortunes.
And for most of Friday’s 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins, that appeared to be the case.
Then came the eighth inning.
The Royals led 4-2 when Joakim Soria took the mound. He was looking for a 10th straight scoreless outing to start the season and to hand things over to closer Kelvin Herrera. Instead, Soria gave up four runs in two-thirds of an inning, and the Royals’ losing streak reached eight games.
Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario opened the eighth with a single. Center fielder Byron Buxton, who was batting .145 entering the game, drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch. Soria struck out second baseman Brian Dozier and got right fielder Max Kepler to hit a looping fly ball.
One problem: Royals right fielder Jorge Bonifacio dropped the ball and the bases were loaded.
Twins third baseman Miguel Sano fouled a pitch off the mask of home-plate umpire C.B. Bucknor, who stumbled and briefly seemed to be held up by Royals catcher Salvador Perez. Bucknor left the game and crew chief Fieldin Culbreth took over.
A nearly 10-minute delay while Culbreth got his equipment didn’t appear to help Soria. Sano crushed the very next pitch from Soria, a hanging curveball, off the top of the wall in left-center field. Two runs scored and the game was tied 4-4. Joe Mauer followed with a double to right that brought home two more runs and suddenly the Twins’ lead was 6-4.
Despite the loss, there were encouraging signs for the Royals.
First baseman Eric Hosmer had a couple of at-bats that provided an early spark.
In the second inning, Hosmer battled back after falling behind 0-2 and drew a nine-pitch walk against Twins starter Kyle Gibson. Salvador Perez followed by hitting a laser beam into the Royals’ bullpen in left field. Gibson’s attempt to throw a 93-mph fastball past Perez on a 2-1 count failed to the delight of the 27,911 at Kauffman Stadium.
An inning later, Whit Merrifield was at third base with two outs when Hosmer dumped a single into short center field and gave the Royals a 3-0 lead. It was a rare bit of timely hitting for a Royals team that entered the game batting .119 with runners in scoring position and two outs.
The Twins struck back in the fourth inning when Sano crushed a two-run homer off Royals starter Ian Kennedy.
Those were the only runs that Kennedy allowed, but he went just 5 1/3 innings and was pulled after allowing a single to Kepler. Peter Moylan relieved and struck out Sano.
Left-hander Matt Strahm was beckoned in his first high-leverage situation since returning to the majors on April 21. The Royals had to be heartened to see Strahm retire all four batters he faced and maintained the 3-2 lead.
It was Strahm’s third straight scoreless appearance as his ERA dropped to 15.75.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Brandon Moss smoked a 2-2 pitch from Minnesota’s Buddy Boshers for his fourth home run of the season. It was a much-needed pick-me-up for Moss, who is still hitting just .145.
But just when things were looking up, everything unraveled in the eighth inning.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
