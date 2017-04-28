Jorge Bonifacio makes home debut for Royals

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:25 Royals Eric Hosmer on losing streak: 'You see the frustration levels are pretty high. Pause 2:05 "Oh player!" Royals coach Rusty Kuntz's hair is real: Morgan Fairchild proves it 1:31 What's wrong with the Royals offense? Rustin Dodd explains the numbers 1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral 0:56 The life of Yordano Ventura 1:38 Drew Butera explains how collision with Salvador Perez happened 2:16 Salvador Perez says he will be ready for opening day 0:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez back at spring training 5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash 2:39 Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on new QB Patrick Mahomes Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Kansas City Royals outfielder Jorge Bonifacio on his first week with the major league team as he prepares for his first game at Kauffman Stadium. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star