Royals’ Eric Hosmer focuses on going other way, picks up three hits vs. Chicago

0:32 The Star's 30-second ballpark tour: Guaranteed Rate Field Pause

1:31 What's wrong with the Royals offense? Rustin Dodd explains the numbers

2:35 Danny Duffy: 'It was a terrible call'

0:53 Five things to know about Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer

0:49 By the numbers: Eric Hosmer, ground balls and power

1:17 Ned Yost on Moustakas at leadoff, offensive struggles

1:48 Royals manager Ned Yost hopeful Jorge Soler can offer help

0:26 Royals manager Ned Yost discusses pitcher Nathan Karns' outing vs. Angels

1:55 Royals' Ned Yost on 2-0 loss to Athletics: 'We're just not swinging the bats"