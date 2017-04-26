Road blues: Royals fall 5-2 to the White Sox, losing streak hits seven

The thing about hitting rock bottom is you never really know if you’ve struck it. To know for sure requires the luxury of time and distance and perspective. The Royals, mired in an April tailspin, are still in the thick of the fog.
Was Wednesday afternoon rock bottom? Maybe. The Royals suffered a 5-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox, losing for the seventh straight day and ending one of the quietest road trips in recent memory.
The seven-game losing streak marked the club’s first since losing eight straight last June. The Royals hadn’t been swept by the White Sox in Chicago since 2010. And after four days in Texas and three here on the South Side, Kansas City will return home to Kauffman Stadium in last place, losers of 11 of 13 on the road.
On Wednesday, the Royals’ offense reverted to form against White Sox starter Jose Quintana, who allowed one earned run in six innings while striking out 10. The performance bested that of Royals starter Nathan Karns, who was nicked for four runs and seven hits in six innings.
Karns was respectable. But that was not good enough. He surrendered two runs in the first, a familiar bugaboo throughout his career. He would settle down for four innings before Chicago’s Avisail Garcia hit a towering two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth.
The pitch was a 93 mph fastball up in the zone. The baseball traveled 451 feet, according to MLB’s Statcast projection. The White Sox would tack on another solo homer against reliever Peter Moylan.
In the end, the Royals went quietly, finishing off their first winless road trip of at least seven games since an 0-9 journey through New York, Tampa Bay and Chicago in April 2006.
The particulars were not pretty. Trailing 2-0, the Royals scored their first run in the fifth, taking advantage of a throwing error from White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu. After the first two men reached base in the inning, Jorge Bonifacio drove in Alcides Escobar with an RBI single to center.
The offense had two men on and nobody out for the top of the lineup. A big inning loomed. The possibility hit a road block when Mike Moustakas struck out swinging and Lorenzo Cain popped out to second.
Still, the Royals had two men on when Eric Hosmer lashed a bullet to left field. The baseball left Hosmer’s bat at 113 mph, back-spinning into the air. It found the glove of left fielder Melky Cabrera, ending the threat. Hosmer stopped in the first-base line, spiking his helmet to the ground with two hands.
The Royals would scrap together another run in the top of the sixth. Alex Gordon opened the sequence with a one-out single to right field. Whit Merrifield drew an eight-pitch walk, and both runners moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch.
Escobar would knot the score at 2-2 with an RBI groundout to shortstop. The offense would come up short against the White Sox bullpen over the final three innings.
The Royals left 10 men on base. They scored two runs or fewer for the ninth time in 10 games. They will open a 10-game homestand against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night, still looking for answers.
