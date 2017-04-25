Royals prospect Kyle Zimmer lands on the disabled list with shoulder soreness

Royals pitching prospect Kyle Zimmer was placed on the disabled list Monday after experiencing shoulder soreness in his last start for Class AAA Omaha.
Zimmer lasted just one inning while starting against Round Rock last Thursday. He was making his second start for Omaha after opening the season with one start for Class AA Northwest Arkansas.
Zimmer, 25, reported soreness in his shoulder, according to Royals assistant general manager J.J. Picollo, and the Omaha coaching staff elected to remove him from the game. In his first start at Northwest Arkansas on April 8, Zimmer had thrown 59 pitches, allowing one earned run while striking out six. He then moved to Omaha, where he surrendered two runs in 4 2/3 innings, striking out four while throwing 76 pitches. He threw 24 pitches in the first inning in Round Rock before being shut down.
Zimmer’s stint on the disabled list is retroactive to April 21. While the severity remains unknown, it’s the latest medical setback for Zimmer, who opened the season healthy after undergoing surgery last August to address thoracic outlet syndrome, a neurogenic condition caused by the compression of nerves near the neck and shoulder. Zimmer threw just 5 2/3 minor-league innings last season after tossing 64 innings in 2015. The Royals planned to be flexible and open-minded with his work load in 2017.
A first-round pick in 2012, Zimmer previously underwent an “elbow cleanout” following his first summer in the Royals organization and a shoulder procedure following the 2014 season. Zimmer was also limited to just 4 2/3 innings in 2014 after suffering a strained latissimus dorsi muscle in his back. In five professional seasons, he has surpassed 70 innings pitched just once, throwing a career-high 108 1/3 innings in 2013.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments