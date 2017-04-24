Royals set franchise record for offensive futility in 12-1 loss to White Sox

Baseball’s origin story is a hazy one, the rules stitched together in pieces over the years. There is no perfect historical record, but according to the game’s basic bylaws, a baseball player cannot hit a walk-off homer in the second inning.
You still have to play out the final seven innings, come hell or high water, no matter how futile that prospect might seem.
And so on Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago’s Matt Davidson clobbered a solo homer in the bottom of the second against Royals starter Jason Vargas. The pitch was a fastball, thrown at 86 mph. The baseball traveled 399 feet and landed in the seats in right field, giving the White Sox a 1-0 lead. And while it would not even turn into the game’s decisive run — the Royals would scratch across an unearned run in the the third — it sure seemed like it in the moment.
Such is the power of this Kansas City offense, which slogged through another evening of silence and disrepair in a 12-1 loss to the White Sox. The knockout came in the sixth inning, when Chicago ravaged the duo of Peter Moylan and Travis Wood for eight runs. Yet the Royals’ fate appeared sealed when when Vargas was nicked for a second run in the third inning, breaking a 1-1 deadlock.
“It’s frustrating,” said Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer.
“Over these last couple of weeks, it’s been happening, night in and night out. But all we can continue to do is grind.”
The loss, the Royals’ fifth straight following a four-game sweep in Texas, cued up a franchise record that nobody wants to own. The offense has scored two runs or fewer in eight straight games, surpassing atrocious spans of seven straight in 1990 and 2004.
In the moments after another feeble performance, the latest accounting of the stretch read like this: eight games, 10 runs, two wins, six losses and a spot in the American League Central cellar.
“We got two hits,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “There’s not much going on right now.”
The Royals, 7-12, are averaging a league-worst 2.47 runs per game. The number has nosedived during the first five nights of a road trip through Texas and Chicago. The offense, missing in action, has left Yost to do a nightly dance in his postgame media session. There is no value in publicly expressing frustration, Yost says — yet there is not much to say, either.
“I mean, we talk about it every day,” Yost said, shooting down a follow-up question about the run production. “You just wait for it to turn.”
Relative to the rest of a five-game losing streak, this one was particularly ugly. On Monday, the Royals had Vargas — this month’s version of Sandy Koufax — on the mound, and the White Sox staring back from the other side. The formula seemed to bode well for KC. Chicago scored just 55 runs during a 7-8 start, the second-worst output in the American League.
In the offseason, they had begun a franchise-wide rebuilding process, dealing ace Chris Sale to Boston and outfielder Adam Eaton to Washington in blockbuster trades.
What remains in Chicago is not a playoff contender, but rather a combination of trade chips, veterans and a few promising young players. One of those trade assets is starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, who allowed just one run and two hits in eight innings Monday.
And just like that, you could add him to the list. In the span of five days, the Royals have been foiled by frontline starters such as Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish, and men named Andrew Cashner and Nick Martinez. Gonzalez, perhaps, falls somewhere in the middle.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that have been around this game for a long time,” said Hosmer, who finished 0 for 4. “So that’s all you can continue to do, is continue to grind.”
When the night ended, four of the Royals’ regulars were batting under .200. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain and third baseman Mike Moustakas, two rays of light in the darkness, combined to finish 1 for 7. Alex Gordon notched the only other hit.
All night, the opportunities were few. The Royals took advantage of a two-out error by White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier in the third inning. Second baseman Whit Merrifield reached base on the booted ball, then scored on a double by Moustakas. The second hit did not come until the top of the seventh.
Either the production gap is taking a toll on the Royals’ starting pitchers, or perhaps the American League’s best unit was due for some regression. Vargas took the mound with the league’s best ERA (0.44 in three starts) and a streak of 14 2/3 scoreless innings in his last two outings. Vargas, with a scar visible on his left elbow as a reminder of the Tommy John surgery he underwent in the summer of 2015, had opened the season healthy and better than ever.
But Vargas’ run of dominance hit a roadblock on Monday. Davidson homered in the second inning. The White Sox scored a second run after a throwing error by Moustakas in the third. Melky Cabrera put the game out of reach with a two-run single in the fifth.
“The command wasn’t great,” Vargas said. “But it wasn’t what I needed at times.”
Vargas allowed three earned runs in five innings. In the moments afterward, he firmly disputed the notion that the offense’s lull could be affecting the performance on mound. Yet, one day after starter Jason Hammel said he was trying to be too perfect, his manager conceded the possibility.
“I hope not,” Yost said. “But the chances of that happening are probably pretty good. Guys know that pitchers are putting a little more pressure on themselves because they know we’re struggling to score runs right now.”
Nearly six hours earlier, Yost had sat inside this same clubhouse office and retraced the previous week in his head. The offense was not scoring, yet he saw little value in team meetings over large shakeups. Inside the room, he saw veterans and All-Stars, the core of a championship team just two years ago. He preferred the hands-off approach.
“I keep thinking: ‘Do I need to get them together and have a meeting?’ Well, no,” Yost said. “Because they know they’re going to break out of it. They know they’ve been through it. They’re working their (rear) off.”
On a first night in Chicago, relief did not come. The answer could come Tuesday, with left-hander Danny Duffy on the mound. Yet the presence of their ace will not solve the problem at the plate. The Royals’ hitters will have to do that themselves.
“Hopefully tomorrow,” Hosmer said, “it can be our offense that comes alive.”
White Sox 12, Royals 1
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Merrifield 2b
4
1
0
0
0
0
.217
Moustakas 3b
3
0
1
1
0
0
.288
Cuthbert 3b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.120
Cain cf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.313
Hosmer 1b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.192
Perez c
3
0
0
0
0
1
.246
Butera c
0
0
0
0
0
0
.188
Gordon lf
2
0
1
0
1
1
.178
Escobar ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.182
Moss dh
3
0
0
0
0
3
.125
Bonifacio rf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.200
Totals
30
1
2
1
1
6
Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Anderson ss
5
3
3
1
0
0
.208
Saladino 2b
4
1
1
2
0
3
.216
Cabrera lf
3
1
1
2
2
0
.255
1-May pr-lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.033
Abreu 1b
4
1
2
1
1
1
.221
Frazier 3b
5
1
1
2
0
2
.119
A.Garcia rf
4
1
1
0
0
1
.364
Davidson dh
4
2
3
4
0
0
.368
Soto c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.182
L.Garcia cf
4
2
3
0
0
0
.275
Totals
37
12
15
12
3
8
Kansas City
001
000
000
—
1
2
1
Chicago
011
028
00x
—
12
15
1
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E: Moustakas (1), Frazier (1). LOB: Kansas City 3, Chicago 5. 2B: Moustakas (2), Frazier (2), Davidson (2). 3B: Saladino (1). HR: Davidson (4), off Vargas. RBIs: Moustakas (10), Anderson (3), Saladino 2 (2), Cabrera 2 (6), Abreu (7), Frazier 2 (3), Davidson 4 (14). SB: Anderson (2). S: Saladino.
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 1 (Cain); Chicago 1 (Frazier). RISP: Kansas City 0 for 1; Chicago 7 for 12. GIDP: Anderson, Abreu. DP: Kansas City 2 (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer), (Escobar, Merrifield, Hosmer).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Vargas L, 3-1
5
7
4
3
0
5
96
1.40
Moylan
1/3
5
5
5
0
0
19
5.19
Wood
2/3
2
3
3
2
1
27
18.56
Strahm
1
1
0
0
0
1
19
23.62
Herrera
1
0
0
0
1
1
18
2.25
Chicago
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Gonzalez W, 3-0
8
2
1
0
1
5
105
2.00
Swarzak
1
0
0
0
0
1
15
0.00
Inherited runners-scored: Wood 1-1.
Umpires: Home, Bill Welke; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mike Everitt. Time: 2:47. Att: 11,484.
