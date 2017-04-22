Royals catcher Salvador Perez is scratched from lineup with ‘neck stiffness’

Royals catcher Salvador Perez was removed from the lineup on Saturday evening after experiencing “neck stiffness,” the club announced.
Reserve catcher Drew Butera started in his place as the Royals continued a four-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park. Perez had started all 16 games this season, a workload that included three games as the team’s designated hitter.
Perez served as the DH on Friday in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers. He is batting .258 with a .277 on-base percentage and five homers this season.
Butera, who is making his fourth start at catcher, collected his first hit of the season on Friday night. He’s batting .100 (1 for 10) with a double.
