Kansas City Royals box score for April 21

Rangers 6, Royals 2
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Gordon lf
3
1
0
0
0
1
.188
Cain cf
3
0
1
1
1
0
.339
Hosmer 1b
4
1
1
0
0
0
.197
Perez dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
.258
Cuthbert 3b
3
0
1
0
1
0
.150
Merrifield 2b
4
0
2
1
0
0
.364
Escobar ss
4
0
0
0
0
0
.207
Bonifacio rf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Butera c
3
0
1
0
0
1
.100
Totals
31
2
6
2
2
3
Texas
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Gomez cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.164
Choo dh
3
1
0
0
1
2
.208
Mazara rf
3
0
0
0
1
2
.271
Napoli 1b
4
0
1
1
0
1
.156
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.194
Chirinos c
3
2
2
2
1
0
.375
Profar ss
3
1
0
0
1
0
.138
Gallo 3b
3
2
2
3
0
1
.214
DeShields lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.118
Totals
30
6
6
6
4
9
Royals
100
000
001
—
2
6
1
Texas
030
120
00x
—
6
6
0
E: Cuthbert (1). LOB: Kansas City 5, Texas 4. 2B: Cain (4), Butera (1). 3B: Merrifield (1). HR: Chirinos (2), off Karns; Gallo (4), off Karns; Chirinos (3), off Karns; Gallo (5), off Karns. RBIs: Cain (4), Merrifield (2), Napoli (7), Chirinos 2 (8), Gallo 3 (13). SB: Choo (1).
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Merrifield, Bonifacio); Texas 3 (Napoli, Odor, DeShields). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 8; Texas 1 for 5. Runners moved up: Hosmer, Escobar, Profar. GIDP: Perez, Escobar. DP: Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Hosmer); Texas 2 (Hamels, Odor, Napoli), (Profar, Odor, Napoli).
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Karns L, 0-1
4.2
5
6
6
3
6
100
6.35
Strahm
0.1
0
0
0
0
0
3
37.80
Alexander
1
0
0
0
1
2
17
1.69
Young
2
1
0
0
0
1
21
3.86
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hamels W, 1-0
8
3
1
1
2
3
107
2.77
Jeffress
1
3
1
1
0
0
13
3.52
Inherited runners-scored: Strahm 2-0. HBP: Hamels (Gordon).
Umpires: Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Adrian Johnson. Time: 2:45. Att: 31,320.
