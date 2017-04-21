Royals

April 21, 2017 10:15 PM

Kansas City Royals box score for April 21

Rangers 6, Royals 2

Royals

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Gordon lf

3

1

0

0

0

1

.188

Cain cf

3

0

1

1

1

0

.339

Hosmer 1b

4

1

1

0

0

0

.197

Perez dh

4

0

0

0

0

1

.258

Cuthbert 3b

3

0

1

0

1

0

.150

Merrifield 2b

4

0

2

1

0

0

.364

Escobar ss

4

0

0

0

0

0

.207

Bonifacio rf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Butera c

3

0

1

0

0

1

.100

Totals

31

2

6

2

2

3

Texas

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Gomez cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.164

Choo dh

3

1

0

0

1

2

.208

Mazara rf

3

0

0

0

1

2

.271

Napoli 1b

4

0

1

1

0

1

.156

Odor 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.194

Chirinos c

3

2

2

2

1

0

.375

Profar ss

3

1

0

0

1

0

.138

Gallo 3b

3

2

2

3

0

1

.214

DeShields lf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.118

Totals

30

6

6

6

4

9

Royals

100

000

001

2

6

1

Texas

030

120

00x

6

6

0

E: Cuthbert (1). LOB: Kansas City 5, Texas 4. 2B: Cain (4), Butera (1). 3B: Merrifield (1). HR: Chirinos (2), off Karns; Gallo (4), off Karns; Chirinos (3), off Karns; Gallo (5), off Karns. RBIs: Cain (4), Merrifield (2), Napoli (7), Chirinos 2 (8), Gallo 3 (13). SB: Choo (1).

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Merrifield, Bonifacio); Texas 3 (Napoli, Odor, DeShields). RISP: Kansas City 1 for 8; Texas 1 for 5. Runners moved up: Hosmer, Escobar, Profar. GIDP: Perez, Escobar. DP: Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Hosmer); Texas 2 (Hamels, Odor, Napoli), (Profar, Odor, Napoli).

Royals

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Karns L, 0-1

4.2

5

6

6

3

6

100

6.35

Strahm

0.1

0

0

0

0

0

3

37.80

Alexander

1

0

0

0

1

2

17

1.69

Young

2

1

0

0

0

1

21

3.86

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hamels W, 1-0

8

3

1

1

2

3

107

2.77

Jeffress

1

3

1

1

0

0

13

3.52

Inherited runners-scored: Strahm 2-0. HBP: Hamels (Gordon).

Umpires: Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Adrian Johnson. Time: 2:45. Att: 31,320.

