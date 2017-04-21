Royals lose 6-2 to Rangers as offensive funk continues

The number, in so many ways, was unsustainable. The Royals were due for some regression at some point. Their pitching staff could not keep the ball in the ballpark at this pace, not all season.
In 15 games, the Royals’ pitching staff had allowed just eight home runs. The rotation entered Friday night having not allowed a ball to fly over the fence in 56 2/3 innings. The pendulum swung hard the other way in a 6-2 loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday night at Globe Life Park.
Nathan Karns was rocked for four homers in 4 2/3 innings, ending a streak of seven straight quality starts from the starting rotation. Pitching just 12 miles or so from Arlington’s James W. Martin High School, his alma mater, Karns served up two blasts apiece to Texas catcher Robinson Chirinos and third baseman Joey Gallo. The onslaught was fatal for a team that cannot find a way to produce runs.
“It was just two hitters in the lineup pretty much got me,” Karns said. “That’s the name of it today.”
For one night, a batch of homers decided the outcome. At the macro level, the problems run deeper. A toothless offense ran into a four-time All-Star in Cole Hamels for the Rangers. The results were predictable, underscoring the missed opportunity on Thursday, when Royals starter Danny Duffy tossed up 7 1/3 scoreless and the Royals lost anyway.
The offense generated just one run against Hamels in eight innings. The Royals have scored just 43 runs in 16 games, their per-game average sliding to 2.69 runs per game. The Royals, 7-9, have produced just six runs in their last 51 innings across five games.
“We’ve just been in a slump as a team,” said center fielder Lorenzo Cain, who collected one of six hits for the Royals on the night. “Things are just not going well right now. We’ve got to keep battling. Keep fighting.”
The offensive funk has acted like a restrictor plate on a rotation that had kept stringing along dominating outings … well, until Friday. Before Karns surrendered six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings, the starting unit had allowed just three earned runs in 49 innings across its previous seven starts. The Royals were just 5-2 during the stretch.
Karns finished with six strikeouts while throwing 100 pitches on Friday. He was not quite efficient, yet his performance came down to four pitches. Chirinos jumped a first-pitch fastball with two outs in the bottom of the second. After issuing a walk to Jurickson Profar, Karns started 3-0 against Gallo. The next pitch was supposed to be down and away, Karns said. He left it toward the middle of the plate. Gallo hammered a two-run shot onto a concourse in right field.
“I need to throw a strike,” Karns said. “I’m trying to work down and away to Gallo. It just kind of missed and got more of the plate than I wanted. And he’s aggressive on 3-0. Kudos to him.”
Chirinos would club a change-up out to center field in the fourth. Gallo punished a breaking ball that stayed up in the fifth.
“He only gave up five hits,” Yost said of Karns. “But unfortunately four of them were homers.”
One night after a 1-0 loss in 13 innings, the offensive lull for the Royals sparked frustration inside the clubhouse and urgency in the front office. On Friday morning, the Royals sought to provide a few volts of energy by sending two struggling players, Raul Mondesi and Paulo Orlando, to Class AAA Omaha. So out went two players struggling mightily at the plate, and in came outfield prospect Jorge Bonifacio and reliever Matt Strahm.
In his major-league debut, Bonifacio started in right field and finished 0 for 3. The heart of the struggles resides a few spots higher in the batting order. First baseman Eric Hosmer, the Royals’ cleanup hitter, finished 1 for 4, his only hit coming on a dribbler past the pitcher in the ninth, his batting average settling at .197. Beset by a career-high ground-ball rate, pressing to make something happen, Hosmer entered Friday with just two extra-base hits in 63 plate appearances. His slugging percentage (.263) was 163 points below his career average.
Sitting inside his office after the loss, Yost said Hosmer has pressed “at times” this season. But his at-bats were better on Friday, he said.
“I thought he looked more relaxed, had a better approach,” Yost said. “I thought he looked better.”
Hosmer is not the only guilty party, of course. Alex Gordon went hitless again on Friday. Cheslor Cuthbert, making a spot start at third, has failed to settle in. As a group, the Royals have struggled mightily with runners in scoring position, hitting just .147 (16 for 109). With runners in scoring position and two outs, they are even worse, collecting 4 hits in 47 opportunities (.085).
“I felt like we had some better at-bats,” Yost said. “We’re facing an All-Star pitcher in Cole Hamels who is extremely tough.”
For now, the Royals are waiting for the fever to break. Since returning from the minors on Tuesday, Whit Merrifield has offered a lift. He finished with two more hits on Friday and scored Hosmer with an RBI single in the ninth.
Before that, the only run on Friday came when Gordon was hit by a pitch in the top of the first and Cain roped a double into the right-center gap. For Gordon, it was his 78th career hit-by-pitch, which tied former Royals catcher Mike Macfarlane for the franchise record. For Cain, it was another hit during a blazing start. In 16 games, he is batting .339 and has drawn 13 walks. All season, he has scored just five runs.
After a second loss in two nights, it’s clear that Cain needs some help.
“We all know we can play a lot better than what we’ve shown as of late,” Cain said. “But once everybody get going, get rolling, swinging the bats like we know how, it’ll be just fine. I think it’s just a matter of time.”
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
