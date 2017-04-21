Royals prospect Kyle Zimmer leaves minor-league start because of shoulder soreness

Royals pitching prospect Kyle Zimmer exited his start Thursday after just one inning because of “soreness in his shoulder,” according to Royals assistant general manager J.J. Picollo.
Zimmer was starting for Class AAA Omaha in a road game in Round Rock, Texas. The decision was described as a precautionary move by the coaching staff, Picollo said.
Zimmer was expected to be re-evaluated on Friday. He was making his third start of the season after suffering from thoracic outlet syndrome last season. He underwent surgery last summer and returned healthy for spring training. A first-round pick in 2012, Zimmer has battled through a long list of injuries and arm problems during his career.
The Royals have sought to be cautious and open-minded with his pitching schedule and workload this season.
His season began at Class AA Northwest Arkansas, where he allowed one run and struck out six in four innings. He was promoted to Class AAA Omaha and allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings while throwing 76 pitches in his next start. On Thursday, he allowed one run on a solo homer and issued a walk during the first inning. He threw 24 pitches before exiting.
