Photo gallery: Giants 2, Royals 1

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez tags out San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt at home trying to score on a grounder by Buster Posey to end the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain couldn't reach an RBI single by San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik to score Nick Hundley in the eleventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws during Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Cain throws during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
San Francisco Giants center fielder Denard Span fields a double on the hop by Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon in the first inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Raul Mondesi fields a ground out by San Francisco Giants' Nick Hundley in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford fields a ground out by Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas in the third inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas runs down a ground out on San Francisco Giants' Hunter Pence in the fourth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain runs down an out on San Francisco Giants' Nick Hundley to end the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel raises a glove to center fielder Lorenzo Cain after running down an out on San Francisco Giants' Nick Hundley to end the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Whit Merrifield follows through on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Giants on Tuesday.
San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence watches the solo home run ball of Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated by third base coach Mike Jirschele after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated by Raul Mondesi after Merrifield hit a solo home run in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is congratulated on a solo home run in the fifth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik scores in front o fKansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a single by Hunter Pence in the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez grimaces as he holds the ball in the glove after taking out San Francisco Giants' Brandon Belt at the plate to end the sixth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield fields a fly ball out on San Francisco Giants' Denard Span in the fourth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel waits to be relieved in the seventh inning with third baseman Mike Moustakas, Alcides Escobar and Eric Hosmer during Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel walks off the field after being relieved in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel walks off the field after being relieved in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost relieves \pkc47\ in the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Travis Wood gets a high five after getting out of the seventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria throws in the eighth inning gduring Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar forces out San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey at second and completes the double play on Brandon Crawford to end the top of the eighth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria pumps his fist after getting the double play to end the top of the eighth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain beats the throw to San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt to load the bases in the eighth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain runs down an out on San Francisco Giants' Nick Hundley in the ninth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera walks of the field after finishing up the ninth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Alexander throws in the tenth inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer grounds into a double play to end the tenth inning in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford forces out Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain at second and completes the double play on Eric Hosmer to end the tenth inning during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik connects on an RBI single to score Nick Hundley in the eleventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
The Giants’ Nick Hundley scored in front of Royals catcher Salvador Perez on a single by Joe Panik in the 11th inning of Tuesday’s game at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss heads to the dugout after striking out in the eleventh inning as San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley tosses the ball back to the mound during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar swings at strike three in the eleventh inning during Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Raul Mondesi is tagged out by San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley on a dropped strike three to end the eleventh inning for a 2-1 Giants win during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Mark Melancon and catcher Nick Hundley celebrate the teams 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals in eleven innings during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield walks off the field at the end of the eleventh inning after the San Francisco Giants won, 2-1, during Tuesday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner during Tuesday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield participates in early workouts before Tuesday's baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
