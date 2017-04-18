Royals recall Whit Merrifield from Class AAA Omaha

The Royals have recalled utilityman Whit Merrifield from Class AAA Omaha, the club announced on Tuesday afternoon.
He is expected to be in the lineup in right field when the Royals open a two-game series against the Giants on Tuesday night.
The Royals had an opening on their 25-man roster after optioning right-hander Jake Junis back to Omaha on Sunday evening.
Merrifield is batting .412 (14 for 34) with a .423 on-base percentage in nine games for Omaha. After a solid rookie debut in 2016, he was caught in a roster crunch during spring training.
The Royals opted to go with 21-year-old Raul Mondesi at second base following a breakout spring performance. They also selected infielder Christian Colon over Merrifield, in part because the 27-year-old Colon is out of options and would need to pass waivers in order to be sent to Omaha.
Mondesi is batting .125 (4 for 32) with a solo homer in 12 games. He has struck out 10 times while drawing one walk. Colon is hitless in five plate appearances while making two starts at second base. He has drawn one walk.
The Royals opted to carry eight relievers last week after optioning struggling left-hander Matt Strahm to Omaha and outfielder Terrance Gore to Class AA Northwest Arkansas.
The performance of starting pitcher Ian Kennedy on Sunday and a day off on Monday could ease the need for eight relievers. Kennedy delivered eight innings in a 1-0 victory over the Angels. Closer Kelvin Herrera worked one inning while earning the win.
The club could also face another roster decision in the coming weeks. Outfielder Jorge Soler could begin a minor-league rehab assignment this week, Royals manager Ned Yost has said. Soler is recovering from a strained oblique muscle, sustained during the final weeks of spring training. Soler traveled to Chicago on Monday to pick up his 2016 World Series ring. The Royals have not announced when he will begin his rehab assignment.
Rustin Dodd
