Hammel, Wood and Soler collect World Series rings during ceremony at Wrigley Field

This year, there were no World Series ring ceremonies at Kauffman Stadium. But a group of Royals still collected some hardware.
Three former Chicago Cubs — pitchers Jason Hammel and Travis Wood and outfielder Jorge Soler — received their 2016 World Series rings on Monday during a pregame ceremony at Wrigley Field in Chicago. All three Royals traveled to Chicago on Sunday after a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
They donned Cubs jerseys and were honored on the field before the Cubs played the Milwaukee Brewers. All three were expected back in Kansas City on Tuesday when the Royals open a two-game series against the San Francisco Giants.
Congrats to current #Royals and former @Cubs, @HammelTime39, @JorgeSoler12 and Travis Wood on receiving their #WorldSeries rings tonight! pic.twitter.com/LCpTCWIZ1O— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 18, 2017
“You know what? I’ve got new colors on and I respect that,” Hammel told reporters Saturday in Kansas City. “I think (the Cubs) understand that as well. But it was a special trip that we did as a group, as family, as a brotherhood last year. So it would only be right to do it up there.”
All three players played roles in the historic championship season. Wood posted a 2.95 ERA in 77 appearances out of the bullpen. Hammel finished 15-10 with a 3.83 ERA in 30 starts before being left off the postseason roster. Soler clubbed 12 homers in 86 games during the regular season and started two games in the World Series, collecting two hits in a 1-0 loss in Game 3 at Wrigley Field.
