Cuthbert, Colon, Butera get start for Royals on Sunday

For the second time this season, Cheslor Cuthbert will start at third base, Christian Colon at second base and Drew Butera at catcher on Sunday against the Angels. First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.
The lineup worked out well last week, when the Royals topped the Astros 7-3 on April 8.
Mike Moustakas, who blasted a game-winning home run in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the Angels, and Raúl Mondesí, will be available off the bench.
With Butera behind the plate, Salvador Perez will serve as the designated hitter against Angels’ left-handed starter Tyler Skaggs (0-1, 8.71 ERA).
The Royals lineup:
LF Alex Gordon
CF Lorenzo Cain
1B Eric Hosmer
DH Salvador Pérez
3B Cheslor Cuthbert
RF Paulo Orlando
SS Alcides Escobar
2B Christian Colon
C Drew Butera
P Ian Kennedy (0-2, 4:09 ERA)
