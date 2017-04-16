Royals

April 16, 2017 11:39 AM

Cuthbert, Colon, Butera get start for Royals on Sunday

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

For the second time this season, Cheslor Cuthbert will start at third base, Christian Colon at second base and Drew Butera at catcher on Sunday against the Angels. First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

The lineup worked out well last week, when the Royals topped the Astros 7-3 on April 8.

Mike Moustakas, who blasted a game-winning home run in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the Angels, and Raúl Mondesí, will be available off the bench.

With Butera behind the plate, Salvador Perez will serve as the designated hitter against Angels’ left-handed starter Tyler Skaggs (0-1, 8.71 ERA).

The Royals lineup:

LF Alex Gordon

CF Lorenzo Cain

1B Eric Hosmer

DH Salvador Pérez

3B Cheslor Cuthbert

RF Paulo Orlando

SS Alcides Escobar

2B Christian Colon

C Drew Butera

P Ian Kennedy (0-2, 4:09 ERA)

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses pitcher Nathan Karns' outing vs. Angels

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses pitcher Nathan Karns' outing vs. Angels 0:26

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses pitcher Nathan Karns' outing vs. Angels
Royals honor Jackie Robinson by wearing No. 42

Royals honor Jackie Robinson by wearing No. 42
Royals manager Ned Yost on Danny Duffy's gem

Royals manager Ned Yost on Danny Duffy's gem

