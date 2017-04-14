In tribute to Yordano Ventura, Royals’ Danny Duffy warms up to “I’ll Be Missing You”

Royals starter Danny Duffy kept an offseason promise on Friday night.
In the moments before his start against the Los Angeles Angels, his first home start at Kauffman Stadium, he warmed up to “I’ll Be Missing You,” a 1997 song by rapper Puff Daddy (now Diddy).
The selection is a tribute to former teammate Yordano Ventura, who died January 22nd in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. In the weeks after Ventura’s death, Duffy said he would choose the song as his warm-up music in 2017.
The song, which also features Faith Evans, samples The Police hit “Every Breath You Take.” It was originally conceived as a tribute to rapper The Notorious B.I.G., who was murdered in 1997.
In the past, Duffy has warmed up to music by the band Rebelution and country artist Coffey Anderson.
“Everybody in Kansas City cared about him as much as we did,” Duffy told The Star last week during an interview about dealing with the loss of Ventura. “It’s kind of up to us as leaders in the community to help the grieving on our end, and explain how great he was, and how awesome he was, and help the community as a whole.”
Perez snags Gold Glove, Silver Slugger Awards
Royals catcher Salvador Perez was presented his fourth Gold Glove and first Silver Slugger Award during a ceremony before Friday’s game. Perez has won four consecutive Gold Glove Awards starting with his first in 2013. He has also played in four straight All-Star Games.
