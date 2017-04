Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost responds to a question about the energy of a the team on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at Kauffman Stadium, after first baseman Eric Hosmer brought up the topic following a loss on Wednesday. “We’ve just got to come out with some energy,” Hosmer said. “Not that we’re not, but it just seems like we’re flat right now. Nothing can really get going offensively, defensively, pitching-wise. So we’ve just got to get better, plain and simple.”