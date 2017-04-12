Oakland continues mastery of Royals as KC offense searches for spark

Maybe this is penance for that one October night in 2014, cosmic justice for a performance known in Kansas City by four words: The Wild Card Game.
How else to explain this, an eighth straight defeat at the hands of the Oakland A’s, three of those losses by at least eight runs, a stretch of domination that continued Wednesday with the Royals’ 8-3 loss at Kauffman Stadium.
Maybe you can blame karma. You could also start with an anemic offense. The Royals were nearly shut out for a second straight game, opening their home schedule with 19 scoreless innings. Their bats were rendered useless by a 28-year-old pitcher named Andrew Triggs, a former Royals farmhand who unleashed punishment on the team that drafted him.
On a day that began with the completion of a bullpen re-shuffle, and the arrival of two fresh arms, the Royals dropped to 2-6 in this young season. They must win on Thursday night to avoid a second three-game sweep in three series.
The night included an inefficient outing from starting pitcher Jason Hammel, who was nicked for four runs in 4 2/3 innings. That was a mere superficial blemish next to an offense now mired in a deep rut.
The Royals had entered the night just 6 for 41 with runners in scoring position, the worst mark in the major leagues. The anemic output included an 0-for-7 performance on Monday afternoon in the homer opener. And then came more of the same on a cool and breezy night at Kauffman Stadium. Eric Hosmer grounded into an inning-ending double play in the first. Brandon Moss, Cheslor Cuthbert and Alcides Escobar combined to strand Salvador Perez after a leadoff double in the second. Hosmer, Perez and Moss combined to do the same to Lorenzo Cain in the fourth.
The Royals went hitless in their first seven at-bats with runners in scoring position. As the A’s whacked away at Hammel, the game slowly slipped away in the middle innings.
This offensive effort came against Triggs, a 28-year-old journeyman of sorts, a right-hander drafted by the Royals in the 19th round of the 2012 draft. For three seasons, Triggs passed through the Royals’ system, advancing to Class AAA Omaha by 2014. The following April, he was traded to Baltimore for cash. He bounced to the A’s in the spring of 2016 and landed in the starting rotation.
On Wednesday night, he held his first franchise in check for seven innings, a performance that undoubtedly had to elate him. The Royals’ scoreless innings streak stretched to 19 when Escobar flied out to right field in the bottom of the seventh. It finally ended when Cain scored Raul Mondesi with an infield single in the bottom of the eighth.
The stretch had begun on Sunday, after Brandon Moss clubbed a solo homer in the top of the ninth at Minute Maid Park. The slumping offense has been a joint venture. Hosmer entered Wednesday batting .179 (5 for 28) before grounding into his league-leading fourth double play and striking out in his first two-bats. He finished the night 1 for 4 with an RBI, raising his average to .188.
In the meantime, Moss had opened the season 1 for 16 before suffering through another 0-for4 night on Wednesday. More than half of the Royals’ regular lineup entered the day hitting below .200, the don't-wanna-see-it Mendoza line.
The sample size is far too small for harsh judgment, but yhe results thus far have not been encouraging for a club in desperate need of a fast start in 2017. A collection of looming free agents has raised the stakes during the season’s first half. The Royals have dug a small hole during the season's first 10 days.
For now, the disquiet vibe has been confined to the stands and panic-stricken corners of the internet. It has not appeared to creep into the Royals’ clubhouse, which was business as usual on Wednesday afternoon. Still, the Royals have signaled the need for urgency. On Tuesday, the club optioned struggling reliever Matt Strahm after he battled command problems for three appearances. On Wednesday afternoon, Royals manager Ned Yost sat in his office and said there was little time to allow Strahm to work through his issues at the major-league level.
“I don’t have time for that right now,” Yost said. “I don’t have time to ‘work through it.’ ”
For the moment, the philosophy has not been extrapolated out to Mondesi, the 21-year-old second baseman who entered Wednesday batting .143 (3 for 21). As he stood on the field before the game, Royals general manager Dayton Moore stressed the need for players to develop at the major-league level. The Royals, Moore said, believe that Mondesi in the lineup at second base offers them the best chance to win.
Six hours later, Mondesi had delivered some moments of hope, scoring two runs and clubbing deep homer to center field in the top of the ninth. On this night, it was something.
After eight games, the formula has yet to engineer positive results. It’s just eight games, of course. But the Royals have now lost six times.
