Royals’ Jorge Soler could begin rehab assignment early next week

The Royals have mapped out a plan that could lead to outfielder Jorge Soler beginning a minor-league rehab stint early next week, manager Ned Yost said Wednesday afternoon.
Soler, who is recovering from a strained oblique muscle, is slated to take batting practice on the field for the first time on Friday. He will continue on Saturday and Sunday, and barring any setbacks, Soler could go out on a rehab stint shortly after that, Yost said.
“We’ll see where he’s at,” Yost said.
Soler, 25, was expected to begin the season as the Royals’ starting right fielder after being acquired in an offseason trade with the Chicago Cubs for closer Wade Davis. Soler injured his oblique muscle while swinging a bat in a minor-league game on March 26.
Zimmer to remain in rotation at Class AAA Omaha
The Royals’ bullpen shuffle on Wednesday included some ripples at Class AAA Omaha.
In addition to the demotion of reliever Matt Strahm, top pitching prospects Eric Skoglund and Kyle Zimmer have joined the starting rotation at Omaha.
Right-hander Jake Junis, called up to Kansas City on Wednesday, was in the starting rotation for the Storm Chasers.
Skoglund made one start at Class AA Northwest Arkansas before a planned promotion to Omaha. Zimmer also made one start at Northwest Arkansas, allowing one run in four innings while striking out six.
Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Zimmer, a former first-round pick, would remain a starter at his new level.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
