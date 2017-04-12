Royals

April 12, 2017 7:20 PM

Spectrum customers can watch Royals on Wednesday after negotiation deadline extended

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

For at least one more day, Royals broadcasts were not interrupted by the dispute between Fox and the cable company Spectrum.

Wednesday was a deadline to reach a new agreement between the sides, meaning programming on Fox Sports Kansas City and other networks such as FX and the National Geographic Channel could have been removed from Spectrum, known in other areas as Charter and formerly Time Warner Cable, because of a dispute over carriage fees.

The deadline was extended for 24 hours, meaning Thursday’s Royals-A’s game could be the first impacted by the disagreement.

About 27 percent of the Royals region — the geographic footprint that primarily includes Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa — watches the Royals on FSKC.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Royals pitcher Jake Junis called up to Kansas City

Royals pitcher Jake Junis called up to Kansas City 2:37

Royals pitcher Jake Junis called up to Kansas City
Royals fans pay tribute to Yordano Ventura: 'Nobody was like him' 2:38

Royals fans pay tribute to Yordano Ventura: 'Nobody was like him'

Mellinger Minutes: What's wrong with the Royals' offense? 18:16

Mellinger Minutes: What's wrong with the Royals' offense?

View More Video

Sports Videos