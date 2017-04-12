Spectrum customers can watch Royals on Wednesday after negotiation deadline extended

For at least one more day, Royals broadcasts were not interrupted by the dispute between Fox and the cable company Spectrum.
Wednesday was a deadline to reach a new agreement between the sides, meaning programming on Fox Sports Kansas City and other networks such as FX and the National Geographic Channel could have been removed from Spectrum, known in other areas as Charter and formerly Time Warner Cable, because of a dispute over carriage fees.
The deadline was extended for 24 hours, meaning Thursday’s Royals-A’s game could be the first impacted by the disagreement.
About 27 percent of the Royals region — the geographic footprint that primarily includes Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa — watches the Royals on FSKC.
