Photo gallery: Royals fall to A's 0-2 in home opener

The Royals took batting practice before the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Royals fan tailgate on Monday at Kauffman Stadium before the start of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Kansas City Royals head into Kauffman Stadium on Monday before the start of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Replacement bases are stored on Monday at Kauffman Stadium before the start of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
A B-2 stealth bomber approached Kauffman Stadium before the start of the MLB game on Monday between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Kansas City Royals fans watched a video tribute to Yordano Ventura on Monday at Kauffman Stadium during the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Chloe Glenn (foreground), 10, was confronted by her mother Lori Glenn, both of Raymore, during a video tribute to Yordano Ventura on Monday at Kauffman Stadium before the start of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Some soldiers from Whiteman Air Force Base had to fight the wind to keep a giant U.S. flag under control on Monday at Kauffman Stadium before the start of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Marisol Hernandez, mother of Yordano Ventura, walked out to throw the first pitch with Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) and Royals general manager Dayton Moore on Monday at Kauffman Stadium during the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Marisol Hernandez, mother of Yordano Ventura, wrote something on the pitching mound before she threw out the first pitch on Monday at Kauffman Stadium during the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Marisol Hernandez, mother of Yordano Ventura, threw the first pitch on Monday at Kauffman Stadium during the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Marisol Hernandez, mother of Yordano Ventura, was hugged Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) after she threw the first pitch on Monday at Kauffman Stadium during the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) pitched on Monday at Kauffman Stadium in the first inning of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
An "Ace 30" patch was on Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy's (31) uniform as he pitched on Monday at Kauffman Stadium in the first inning of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar (2) almost collided with Kansas City Royals second baseman Raul Mondesi (27) as Escobar made an out in the first inning on Monday at Kauffman Stadium during the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Melissa Etheridge sang the national anthem as a B-2 stealth bomber did a flyover on Monday at Kauffman Stadium before the start of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer (35) caught a foul ball for an out on Monday at Kauffman Stadium in the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics. The Royals lost 2-0.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) pitched on Monday at Kauffman Stadium during the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics. The Royals lost 2-0.
Oakland Athletics third baseman Trevor Plouffe (3) did not touch the base, Kansas City Royals second baseman Raul Mondesi (27) was safe, in an attempted double play that was reversed on Monday at Kauffman Stadium in the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics. The Royals lost 2-0.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Peter Moylan (47) pitched on Monday at Kauffman Stadium in the seventh inning of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics. The Royals lost 2-0.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas (8) made a catch for an out on Monday at Kauffman Stadium in the seventh inning in the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics. The Royals lost 2-0.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) waited to bat on Monday at Kauffman Stadium in the seventh inning of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics. The Royals lost 2-0.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Mike Minor (26) pitched on Monday at Kauffman Stadium in the ninth inning of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics. The Royals lost 2-0.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) caught a foul ball for an out on Monday at Kauffman Stadium in the ninth inning of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics. The Royals lost 2-0.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) hit a single on Monday at Kauffman Stadium in the ninth inning of the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar (2) walked off of the field after taking batting practice before the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon (4) took some practice swings during batting practice before the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) blew bubbles as he waited his turn in the batting cage before the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost (3) talks with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens as the Royals took batting practice before the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
B-2 bomber appeared to fly through fireworks during opening ceremonies the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
A fan wiped a tear from her eye as a tribute to Yorlando Ventura played before the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Raul Mondesi (27), Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera (9), Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera (40), Kansas City Royals second baseman Christian Colon (24), Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas (8), Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria (48) and Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Chris Young (32) held a banner with Yordano Ventura's number during a tribute to the pitcher before the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Marisol Hernandez, mother of Yordano Ventura, hugged Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) after throwing the first pitch during the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon (4) played the ball on a hop during the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Oakland Athletics center fielder Rajai Davis (11) slides safely to second under the tag of Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar (2) in the top of the fourth inning during the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) delivers a pitch during the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Oakland Athletics left fielder Khris Davis (2) appears to salute the dugout as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning during the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar (2) brings down a pop fly during the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy (31) adjusts his hat after giving up a walk during the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) grounds out to third base to end the fourth inning during the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) flied-out to end the sixth inning leaving Kansas City Royals second baseman Raul Mondesi stranded at second base during the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. Oakland beat Kansas City 2-0.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and second baseman Raul Mondesi hug before Monday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Kelvin Herrera places his hat over his heart during a tribute to Yordano Ventura before Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Raul Mondesi watches a tribute to Yordano Ventura on the scoreboard before Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Raul Mondesi wipes his face at the end of a tribute to Yordano Ventura on the scoreboard before Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer thanks fans for their support after the death of pitcher Yordano Ventura in a pregame ceremony before Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez hug during a pregame ceremony for Yordano Ventura before Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Singer Melisa Etheridge sings the National Anthem before Monday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Singer Melisa Etheridge walks off the field after singing the National Anthem before Monday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and general manager Dayton Moore escort Yordano Ventura's mother Marisol Hernández and her father Raul during a ceremony honoring Ventura before Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Yordano Ventura's mother, Marisol Hernández, writes on the mound before throwing out the first pitch before Monday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Yordano Ventura's mother, Marisol Hernández, throws out the first pitch before Monday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost hugs Yordano Ventura's mother Marisol Hernández after throwing out the first pitch before Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost with Yordano Ventura's mother Marisol Hernández and her father Raul before Monday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Kelvin Herrera gives Yordano Ventura's mother, Marisol Hernández, a hug before Monday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez hugs Yordano Ventura's mother Marisol Hernández before Monday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez visits with Yordano Ventura's mother Marisol Hernández and her father Raul before Monday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost runs onto the field during introductions before Monday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
A B2 Stealth bomber flies over at the end of the National Anthem before the start of Monday's baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws in the first inning during Monday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain follows through on a single in the first inning during Monday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain signals to the dugout after a single in the first inning during Monday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie forces out Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss at second and completes the double play on Paulo Orlando to end the second inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy chases back Oakland Athletics' Rajai Davis to first in the third inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Rajai Davis steals second before the throw to Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar in the third inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain runs down an out on Oakland Athletics' Matt Joyce to end the top of the third inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain watches the two run home run ball of Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy waits for Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis to round the bases on his two run home run in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis skips across home plate in front of Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez after hitting a two run home run in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis is congratulated by Ryon Healy after both scored on Davis' two run home run in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Raul Mondesi forces out Oakland Athletics' Yonder Alonso at second and completes the double play on Trevor Plouffe to end the top of the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain steals second under the tag of Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien in the fourth inning during Monday's baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Ian Kennedy throws int he fifth inning during Monday's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
