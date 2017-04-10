Royals fans pay tribute to Yordano Ventura: 'Nobody was like him'
Royals fans, many wearing Yordano Ventura jersey and carrying signs honoring him, spoke about the pitcher prior to the team's home opener on Monday, April 10, 2017, at Kauffman Stadium. Ventura died in a car wreck in the Dominican Republic during the offseason.
Shelly YangThe Kansas City Star
