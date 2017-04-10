No Border War on opening day: Brownback and Greitens cheer on Royals together

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback met up at the Kansas City Royals’ home opener Monday.
Brownback posted a photo he took with his Missouri counterpart and Royals owner David Glass on Monday evening after the Royals fell to the Oakland A’s in a 2-0 defeat.
It's #OpeningDay for the @Royals at the K. Here with David Glass and Missouri Governor @EricGreitens. Go Royals! Have a great season. pic.twitter.com/h9bTfjc4Jh— Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) April 10, 2017
Brownback, a diehard Royals fan, often makes references to the team in speeches and signed a proclamation congratulating the team after the Royals won the World Series in 2015.
Greitens hails from St. Louis and has previously spoken about his childhood dream to play for the Cardinals. However, Greitens sported Royals blue Monday in the photo with Brownback and in a video he posted earlier in the day with Special Olympians.
We're in KC for the @Royals Home Opener. We brought some Special Olympics softball players for a fun day supporting special needs families. pic.twitter.com/YWMd9ZAuSg— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) April 10, 2017
