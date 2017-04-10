Royals

April 10, 2017 7:35 PM

No Border War on opening day: Brownback and Greitens cheer on Royals together

By Bryan Lowry

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback met up at the Kansas City Royals’ home opener Monday.

Brownback posted a photo he took with his Missouri counterpart and Royals owner David Glass on Monday evening after the Royals fell to the Oakland A’s in a 2-0 defeat.

Brownback, a diehard Royals fan, often makes references to the team in speeches and signed a proclamation congratulating the team after the Royals won the World Series in 2015.

Greitens hails from St. Louis and has previously spoken about his childhood dream to play for the Cardinals. However, Greitens sported Royals blue Monday in the photo with Brownback and in a video he posted earlier in the day with Special Olympians.

