Kansas City Royals box score for April 10

Athletics 2, Royals 0
Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Semien ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
.192
Joyce rf
4
0
1
0
0
0
.174
Healy dh
4
1
1
0
0
1
.156
K.Davis lf
4
1
1
2
0
0
.345
Vogt c
3
0
2
0
1
0
.261
Lowrie 2b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.286
Alonso 1b
3
0
0
0
1
2
.333
Plouffe 3b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.154
R.Davis cf
3
0
1
0
0
0
.167
Totals
32
2
6
2
2
6
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Gordon lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.207
Moustakas 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.296
Cain cf
2
0
1
0
2
0
.227
Hosmer 1b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.179
Perez c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.286
1-Gore pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
—
Moss dh
3
0
0
0
1
3
.063
Orlando rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.125
Escobar ss
3
0
0
0
0
2
.167
Mondesi 2b
3
0
1
0
0
1
.143
Totals
29
0
3
0
4
12
Oakland
000
200
000
—
2
6
1
Royals
000
000
000
—
0
3
0
1-ran for Perez in the 9th.
E: Plouffe (1). LOB: Oakland 5, Kansas City 6. 2B: Vogt (2). HR: K.Davis (4), off Kennedy. RBIs: K.Davis 2 (6). SB: R.Davis (1), Cain (3).
Runners left in scoring position: Oakland 1 (Joyce); Kansas City 4 (Cain, Perez, Moss, Orlando). RISP: Oakland 0 for 3; Kansas City 0 for 7. Runners moved up: Gordon. GIDP: Plouffe, Orlando. DP: Oakland 2 (Plouffe, Lowrie, Alonso), (Alonso, Plouffe); Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Mondesi, Hosmer).
Oakland
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Cotton W, 1-1
7
2
0
0
3
6
98
3.97
Casilla
1
0
0
0
0
3
16
0.00
Doolittle S, 1
1
1
0
0
1
3
24
0.00
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Kennedy L, 0-2
6
6
2
2
2
4
99
4.09
Moylan
2
0
0
0
0
1
17
0.00
Minor
1
0
0
0
0
1
16
5.40
Hold: Casilla (1). WP: Cotton.
Umpires: Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Clint Fagan. Time: 2:50. Att: 40,019.
