April 10, 2017 6:41 PM

Kansas City Royals box score for April 10

Athletics 2, Royals 0

Oakland

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Semien ss

4

0

0

0

0

2

.192

Joyce rf

4

0

1

0

0

0

.174

Healy dh

4

1

1

0

0

1

.156

K.Davis lf

4

1

1

2

0

0

.345

Vogt c

3

0

2

0

1

0

.261

Lowrie 2b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.286

Alonso 1b

3

0

0

0

1

2

.333

Plouffe 3b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.154

R.Davis cf

3

0

1

0

0

0

.167

Totals

32

2

6

2

2

6

Royals

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Gordon lf

4

0

0

0

0

2

.207

Moustakas 3b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.296

Cain cf

2

0

1

0

2

0

.227

Hosmer 1b

3

0

0

0

1

1

.179

Perez c

4

0

1

0

0

0

.286

1-Gore pr

0

0

0

0

0

0

Moss dh

3

0

0

0

1

3

.063

Orlando rf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.125

Escobar ss

3

0

0

0

0

2

.167

Mondesi 2b

3

0

1

0

0

1

.143

Totals

29

0

3

0

4

12

Oakland

000

200

000

2

6

1

Royals

000

000

000

0

3

0

1-ran for Perez in the 9th.

E: Plouffe (1). LOB: Oakland 5, Kansas City 6. 2B: Vogt (2). HR: K.Davis (4), off Kennedy. RBIs: K.Davis 2 (6). SB: R.Davis (1), Cain (3).

Runners left in scoring position: Oakland 1 (Joyce); Kansas City 4 (Cain, Perez, Moss, Orlando). RISP: Oakland 0 for 3; Kansas City 0 for 7. Runners moved up: Gordon. GIDP: Plouffe, Orlando. DP: Oakland 2 (Plouffe, Lowrie, Alonso), (Alonso, Plouffe); Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Mondesi, Hosmer).

Oakland

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Cotton W, 1-1

7

2

0

0

3

6

98

3.97

Casilla

1

0

0

0

0

3

16

0.00

Doolittle S, 1

1

1

0

0

1

3

24

0.00

Royals

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Kennedy L, 0-2

6

6

2

2

2

4

99

4.09

Moylan

2

0

0

0

0

1

17

0.00

Minor

1

0

0

0

0

1

16

5.40

Hold: Casilla (1). WP: Cotton.

Umpires: Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Clint Fagan. Time: 2:50. Att: 40,019.

Royals

