Royals

April 8, 2017 9:10 PM

Kansas City Royals box score for April 8

Royals 7, Astros 3

Royals

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Gordon lf

4

1

1

2

0

0

.200

Cain cf

3

1

1

1

1

0

.267

Hosmer 1b

4

1

1

2

0

1

.200

Perez dh

4

1

1

1

0

2

.316

Cuthbert 3b

4

1

2

1

0

0

.333

Orlando rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.118

Escobar ss

2

1

0

0

1

1

.188

Colon 2b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

a-Moustakas ph

1

0

1

0

0

0

.333

1-Mondesi pr-2b

1

1

0

0

0

1

.133

Butera c

3

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Totals

32

7

7

7

2

7

Astros

AB

R

H

BI

W

K

Avg.

Springer rf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.227

Bregman 3b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.211

Altuve 2b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.160

Correa ss

3

1

0

0

1

0

.200

Beltran dh

4

1

2

0

0

2

.292

Gurriel 1b

3

0

1

0

0

0

.111

Reddick lf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.235

Gonzalez lf-1b

4

0

1

2

0

1

.364

McCann c

4

1

2

1

0

0

.286

Marisnick cf

2

0

1

0

1

0

.143

Totals

32

3

9

3

2

4

Royals

000

010

060

7

7

0

Astros

001

100

001

3

9

1

a-singled for Colon in the 8th. 1-ran for Moustakas in the 8th.

E: Keuchel (1). LOB: Kansas City 2, Houston 5. 2B: Gordon (2), Beltran (2). HR: Cuthbert (1), off Keuchel; Hosmer (1), off Gregerson; Perez (3), off Gregerson; McCann (2), off Duffy. RBIs: Gordon 2 (4), Cain (1), Hosmer 2 (2), Perez (3), Cuthbert (1), Gonzalez 2 (4), McCann (2). CS: Marisnick (1). S: Escobar, Butera.

Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 1 (Butera). RISP: Kansas City 2 for 4; Houston 2 for 6. Runners moved up: McCann, Gonzalez. GIDP: Perez, Bregman, McCann. DP: Kansas City 3 (Colon, Hosmer), (Colon, Escobar, Hosmer), (Cuthbert, Colon, Hosmer); Houston 1 (Keuchel, Altuve, Gurriel).

Royals

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Duffy W, 1-0

7

8

2

2

2

3

87

2.08

Moylan

1

0

0

0

0

0

11

0.00

Minor

1

1

1

1

0

1

15

6.75

Astros

I

H

R

ER

W

K

P

ERA

Keuchel

7

2

1

1

1

4

93

0.64

Gregerson L, 0-1

0.1

5

6

6

1

0

16

16.20

Peacock

1.2

0

0

0

0

3

22

0.00

HBP: Duffy (Springer). WP: Minor.

Umpires: Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover. Time: 2:42. Att: 35,373.

