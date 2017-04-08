Kansas City Royals box score for April 8

Royals 7, Astros 3
Royals
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Gordon lf
4
1
1
2
0
0
.200
Cain cf
3
1
1
1
1
0
.267
Hosmer 1b
4
1
1
2
0
1
.200
Perez dh
4
1
1
1
0
2
.316
Cuthbert 3b
4
1
2
1
0
0
.333
Orlando rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.118
Escobar ss
2
1
0
0
1
1
.188
Colon 2b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
a-Moustakas ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
.333
1-Mondesi pr-2b
1
1
0
0
0
1
.133
Butera c
3
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Totals
32
7
7
7
2
7
Astros
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
Springer rf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.227
Bregman 3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.211
Altuve 2b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.160
Correa ss
3
1
0
0
1
0
.200
Beltran dh
4
1
2
0
0
2
.292
Gurriel 1b
3
0
1
0
0
0
.111
Reddick lf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.235
Gonzalez lf-1b
4
0
1
2
0
1
.364
McCann c
4
1
2
1
0
0
.286
Marisnick cf
2
0
1
0
1
0
.143
Totals
32
3
9
3
2
4
Royals
000
010
060
—
7
7
0
Astros
001
100
001
—
3
9
1
a-singled for Colon in the 8th. 1-ran for Moustakas in the 8th.
E: Keuchel (1). LOB: Kansas City 2, Houston 5. 2B: Gordon (2), Beltran (2). HR: Cuthbert (1), off Keuchel; Hosmer (1), off Gregerson; Perez (3), off Gregerson; McCann (2), off Duffy. RBIs: Gordon 2 (4), Cain (1), Hosmer 2 (2), Perez (3), Cuthbert (1), Gonzalez 2 (4), McCann (2). CS: Marisnick (1). S: Escobar, Butera.
Runners left in scoring position: Kansas City 1 (Butera). RISP: Kansas City 2 for 4; Houston 2 for 6. Runners moved up: McCann, Gonzalez. GIDP: Perez, Bregman, McCann. DP: Kansas City 3 (Colon, Hosmer), (Colon, Escobar, Hosmer), (Cuthbert, Colon, Hosmer); Houston 1 (Keuchel, Altuve, Gurriel).
Royals
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Duffy W, 1-0
7
8
2
2
2
3
87
2.08
Moylan
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
0.00
Minor
1
1
1
1
0
1
15
6.75
Astros
I
H
R
ER
W
K
P
ERA
Keuchel
7
2
1
1
1
4
93
0.64
Gregerson L, 0-1
0.1
5
6
6
1
0
16
16.20
Peacock
1.2
0
0
0
0
3
22
0.00
HBP: Duffy (Springer). WP: Minor.
Umpires: Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover. Time: 2:42. Att: 35,373.
Comments