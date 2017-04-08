The life of Yordano Ventura

Coming soon, a Star video exclusive documents the fleeting life of Yordano Ventura, whose death at 25 in a car accident has left many struggling to reconcile his fate. This video includes music by Kevin MacLeod "Clean Soul" CC BY 3.0.
Jill Toyoshiba, David Eulitt, John Sleezer, Brittany Peterson, Maria Torres, Vahe Gregorian and Leah BecerraThe Kansas City Star
Kansas City Royals' director of groundskeeping, Trevor Vance, says grass should be treated like your kids. It should be fed when it's needed, not when it's convenient. And it should never go to bed wet.