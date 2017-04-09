The Royals polish some of the best seats at the K in the Diamond Club

Some of the best seats at Kauffman Stadium got a little better in the offseason.
But you’re probably going to have to find the right friends in order to check them out.
The Diamond Club, which is above and behind home plate (and not to be confused with the Crown Club, which is directly behind home plate at field level) underwent a complete redesign in recent months. The renovation is part of the most extensive construction at the K since the renovation in 2009.
The seating was replaced with 108 movie theater-style chairs. Diamond Club members also get new eating options.
“The food is going to be more diversified than it was previously, with barbecue, a special ice cream shop, cinnamon buns, and high-end liquor and high-end beer,” said Steve Shiffman, senior director of sales and service. The Royals say that menu will also be for sale out on the concourse.
The Diamond Club still will be air-conditioned, but the windows will be opened for ballgames.
“The Crown Club is our best location, but this, to me, is the second best location,” Shiffman said. “You’re right behind home plate. You’re elevated. You’re protected from the elements. It’s climate-controlled. There’s a table between every two seats. There’ll be a charge port or a USB port to recharge things if you need to. The seats are going to be amazing. And we’re also going to have 26 tables on the concourse that we’ve not had before as well.”
The bad news? The seats, which each went for an average of $155 per ticket, were offered to current Diamond Club members first, and they sold out for the season.
But, as they say in sports, there’s always next year.
David Frese: 816-234-4463, @DavidFrese
Comments