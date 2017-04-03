Royals pitcher and weather watcher Danny Duffy

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has been interested in watching the weather since childhood.
John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kauffman Stadium renovations and additions for 2017

Major renovations to the Kansas City Royals' team store and the Diamond Club at Kauffman Stadium are among the new features that will be ready for fans on opening day. On a sad note, a tribute case to pitcher Yordano Ventura has been added to the Royals Hall of Fame.

Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?

The core of the Kansas City Royals came up through the minor leagues together, overcame growing pains in the majors and thrilled Kansas City with a two-season run that culminated with the 2015 World Series championship. But last year’s 81-81 season left fans wanting more. The 2017 season is likely the last that stars Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain will play together in KC. Can they reign again? With video by David Eulitt and narration by Sam Mellinger, we answered that question over six episodes shown in their entirety here.

