April 1, 2017 11:00 PM

Royals salary obligations through the 2021 season

By Pete Grathoff

With a group of core players set to hit free agency after the 2017 season, the Royals will have some decisions to make in thinking about the future.

Here is a look at what the Royals will owe from 2018 to 2022. Information from Cot’s Contracts and Star sources.

2018

Alex Gordon: $20 million

Ian Kennedy: $16 million*

Danny Duffy: $14 million

Joakim Soria: $9 million

Jason Hammel: $9 million

Salvador Perez: $7.5 million

Brandon Moss: $7.25 million

Travis Wood: $6.5 million

Jorge Soler: $4 million**

Drew Butera: $2.3 million

Chris Young: $1.5 million buyout on $8 million mutual option

Mike Minor: $1.25 million buyout on $10 million mutual option

Notes: Kelvin Herrera, Nate Karns, Christian Colon, Paulo Orlando, Brian Flynn and Billy Burns will all be eligible for arbitration. Royals will also owe $2 million to Omar Infante and $6.45 million on contract for the late Yordano Ventura.

TOTAL: $106.75 million

*Can opt out of contract after 2017 season

**Eligible for arbitration if he chooses

2019

Alex Gordon: $20 million

Ian Kennedy: $16.5 million*

Danny Duffy: $15.25 million

Salvador Perez: $10 million

Jorge Soler: $4 million**

Jason Hammel: $2 million buyout on $12 million mutual option

Brandon Moss: $1 million buyout on $10 million mutual option

Joakim Soria: $1 million buyout on $10 million mutual option

Travis Wood: $1.5 million buyout on $8 million mutual option

Notes: Cheslor Cuthbert, Nate Karns, Christian Colon, Paulo Orlando, Brian Flynn and Billy Burns will all be eligible for arbitration. Royals will owe $9.95 million on contract for the late Yordano Ventura.

TOTAL: $81.2 million

*Can opt out of contract after 2017 season

**May be eligible for arbitration

2020

Ian Kennedy: $16.5 million*

Danny Duffy: $15.25 million

Salvador Perez $13 million

Jorge Soler: $4 million**

Alex Gordon: $4 million buyout on $23 million mutual option

TOTAL: $53.75 million

Notes: Cheslor Cuthbert, Nate Karns, Christian Colon, Paulo Orlando, Brian Flynn and Billy Burns will be eligible for arbitration. Royals will owe $1 million on contract for the late Yordano Ventura.

*Can opt out of contract after 2017 season

**May be eligible for arbitration

2021

Danny Duffy: $15.5 million

Salvador Perez: $13 million

TOTAL: $28.5 million

Note: Paulo Orlando, Cheslor Cuthbert and Brian Flynn will be elgible for arbitration.

