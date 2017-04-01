Royals salary obligations through the 2021 season
With a group of core players set to hit free agency after the 2017 season, the Royals will have some decisions to make in thinking about the future.
Here is a look at what the Royals will owe from 2018 to 2022. Information from Cot’s Contracts and Star sources.
2018
Alex Gordon: $20 million
Ian Kennedy: $16 million*
Danny Duffy: $14 million
Joakim Soria: $9 million
Jason Hammel: $9 million
Salvador Perez: $7.5 million
Brandon Moss: $7.25 million
Travis Wood: $6.5 million
Jorge Soler: $4 million**
Drew Butera: $2.3 million
Chris Young: $1.5 million buyout on $8 million mutual option
Mike Minor: $1.25 million buyout on $10 million mutual option
Notes: Kelvin Herrera, Nate Karns, Christian Colon, Paulo Orlando, Brian Flynn and Billy Burns will all be eligible for arbitration. Royals will also owe $2 million to Omar Infante and $6.45 million on contract for the late Yordano Ventura.
TOTAL: $106.75 million
*Can opt out of contract after 2017 season
**Eligible for arbitration if he chooses
2019
Alex Gordon: $20 million
Ian Kennedy: $16.5 million*
Danny Duffy: $15.25 million
Salvador Perez: $10 million
Jorge Soler: $4 million**
Jason Hammel: $2 million buyout on $12 million mutual option
Brandon Moss: $1 million buyout on $10 million mutual option
Joakim Soria: $1 million buyout on $10 million mutual option
Travis Wood: $1.5 million buyout on $8 million mutual option
Notes: Cheslor Cuthbert, Nate Karns, Christian Colon, Paulo Orlando, Brian Flynn and Billy Burns will all be eligible for arbitration. Royals will owe $9.95 million on contract for the late Yordano Ventura.
TOTAL: $81.2 million
*Can opt out of contract after 2017 season
**May be eligible for arbitration
2020
Ian Kennedy: $16.5 million*
Danny Duffy: $15.25 million
Salvador Perez $13 million
Jorge Soler: $4 million**
Alex Gordon: $4 million buyout on $23 million mutual option
TOTAL: $53.75 million
Notes: Cheslor Cuthbert, Nate Karns, Christian Colon, Paulo Orlando, Brian Flynn and Billy Burns will be eligible for arbitration. Royals will owe $1 million on contract for the late Yordano Ventura.
*Can opt out of contract after 2017 season
**May be eligible for arbitration
2021
Danny Duffy: $15.5 million
Salvador Perez: $13 million
TOTAL: $28.5 million
Note: Paulo Orlando, Cheslor Cuthbert and Brian Flynn will be elgible for arbitration.
