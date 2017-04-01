Royals notebook: Final roster decisions coming on Sunday

Manager Ned Yost remained noncommittal on the Royals’ final roster decisions as the club concluded a two-game exhibition set against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park.
The team must set its 25-man roster for Opening Day on Sunday. Infielder Christian Colon and utilityman Whit Merrifield are still competing for a final bench spot. The rest appears to be falling into place. Infielder Cheslor Cuthbert will fill one bench slot. The Royals have also been leaning toward keeping Terrance Gore as a pinch-running specialist and extra outfielder. Reserve catcher Drew Butera will be the final member of the four-man bench.
The Royals’ preference for player inventory could factor into the final decisions. Colon has zero options remaining, which means he must be added to the 25-man roster or placed on waivers, where he would be exposed to other teams. In order for another team to claim Colon, they would need to have an opening on their 40-man roster. Merrifield, meanwhile, has options, which means he could be stashed at Class AAA Omaha.
Right-hander Peter Moylan is positioned to fill out the club’s seven-man bullpen, but as a nonroster invitee, he is not a member of the club’s 40-man roster. Moylan would need to be added to the 40-man roster on Sunday, which would require a corresponding reduction. The Royals’ 40-man roster is currently full.
The Royals’ projected Opening Day roster:
Starting lineup
1. Alex Gordon, LF
2. Mike Moustakas, 3B
3. Lorenzo Cain, CF
4. Eric Hosmer, 1B
5. Salvador Perez, C
6. Brandon Moss, DH
7. Paulo Orlando, RF
8. Alcides Escobar, SS
9. Raul Mondesi, 2B
Projected bench
Drew Butera, C
Cheslor Cuthbert, INF
Terrance Gore, OF
Whit Merrifield/Christian Colon, INF*
Projected rotation
Danny Duffy, LHP
Ian Kennedy, RHP
Jason Hammel, RHP
Jason Vargas, LHP
Nathan Karns, RHP
Projected bullpen
Kelvin Herrera, RHP
Joakim Soria, RHP
Matt Strahm, LHP
Mike Minor, LHP
Travis Wood, LHP
Chris Young, RHP
Peter Moylan, RHP**
*Decision will come on Sunday
**Must be added to 40-man roster
Soler likely headed to disabled list
Outfielder Jorge Soler is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday. The move would come seven days after he sustained a strained oblique muscle in a minor-league game in Arizona.
The disabled list stint can be backdated to March 30. Soler would be eligible to return on April 9, though it remains unlikely he would be ready to return after just 10 days.
"He’s getting better," Yost said on Saturday.
Tigers retain former Royal Daniel Stumpf
In December, the Detroit Tigers selected Royals minor-league left-hander Daniel Stumpf in the Rule 5 draft. The Tigers paid the Royals $100,000 for the acquisition, and under draft rules, were required to carry Stumpf on their 25-man roster or offer him back to the Royals for $50,000.
Stumpf did not make the Tigers’ Opening Day roster and was placed on waivers last week. But a procedural wrinkle prevented his return to the Royals. Stumpf was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the Rule 5 draft before the 2016 season and later outrighted back to the Royals. Because he had been outrighted before, Stumpf would have been free to elect free agency had he returned to the Royals.
The Royals have little room on their 40-man roster and would have risked spending $50,000 only to have Stumpf take free agency without a guaranteed 40-man spot. So the Royals passed. Stumpf ultimately cleared waivers and elected free agency. He signed back with the Tigers on a major-league deal and will likely accept an assignment at Class AAA Toledo.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
Comments