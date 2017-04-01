Royals

April 1, 2017 12:57 PM

Royals notebook: Final roster decisions coming on Sunday

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

ARLINGTON, TEXAS

Manager Ned Yost remained noncommittal on the Royals’ final roster decisions as the club concluded a two-game exhibition set against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park.

The team must set its 25-man roster for Opening Day on Sunday. Infielder Christian Colon and utilityman Whit Merrifield are still competing for a final bench spot. The rest appears to be falling into place. Infielder Cheslor Cuthbert will fill one bench slot. The Royals have also been leaning toward keeping Terrance Gore as a pinch-running specialist and extra outfielder. Reserve catcher Drew Butera will be the final member of the four-man bench.

The Royals’ preference for player inventory could factor into the final decisions. Colon has zero options remaining, which means he must be added to the 25-man roster or placed on waivers, where he would be exposed to other teams. In order for another team to claim Colon, they would need to have an opening on their 40-man roster. Merrifield, meanwhile, has options, which means he could be stashed at Class AAA Omaha.

Right-hander Peter Moylan is positioned to fill out the club’s seven-man bullpen, but as a nonroster invitee, he is not a member of the club’s 40-man roster. Moylan would need to be added to the 40-man roster on Sunday, which would require a corresponding reduction. The Royals’ 40-man roster is currently full.

Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?

The core of the Kansas City Royals came up through the minor leagues together, overcame growing pains in the majors and thrilled Kansas City with a two-season run that culminated with the 2015 World Series championship. But last year’s 81-81 season left fans wanting more. The 2017 season is likely the last that stars Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain will play together in KC. Can they reign again? With video by David Eulitt and narration by Sam Mellinger, we answered that question over six episodes shown in their entirety here.

David Eulitt and Sam Mellinger The Kansas City Star
 

The Royals’ projected Opening Day roster:

Starting lineup

1. Alex Gordon, LF

2. Mike Moustakas, 3B

3. Lorenzo Cain, CF

4. Eric Hosmer, 1B

5. Salvador Perez, C

6. Brandon Moss, DH

7. Paulo Orlando, RF

8. Alcides Escobar, SS

9. Raul Mondesi, 2B

Projected bench

Drew Butera, C

Cheslor Cuthbert, INF

Terrance Gore, OF

Whit Merrifield/Christian Colon, INF*

Projected rotation

Danny Duffy, LHP

Ian Kennedy, RHP

Jason Hammel, RHP

Jason Vargas, LHP

Nathan Karns, RHP

Projected bullpen

Kelvin Herrera, RHP

Joakim Soria, RHP

Matt Strahm, LHP

Mike Minor, LHP

Travis Wood, LHP

Chris Young, RHP

Peter Moylan, RHP**

*Decision will come on Sunday

**Must be added to 40-man roster

Soler likely headed to disabled list

Outfielder Jorge Soler is expected to be placed on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday. The move would come seven days after he sustained a strained oblique muscle in a minor-league game in Arizona.

The disabled list stint can be backdated to March 30. Soler would be eligible to return on April 9, though it remains unlikely he would be ready to return after just 10 days.

"He’s getting better," Yost said on Saturday.

Get to know new Royals outfielder Jorge Soler

Outfielder Jorge Soler made his first appearance with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday since last week's trade from the Chicago Cubs for closer Wade Davis. Here are some facts and figures about Soler.

Jeff Patterson The Kansas City Star
 

Tigers retain former Royal Daniel Stumpf

In December, the Detroit Tigers selected Royals minor-league left-hander Daniel Stumpf in the Rule 5 draft. The Tigers paid the Royals $100,000 for the acquisition, and under draft rules, were required to carry Stumpf on their 25-man roster or offer him back to the Royals for $50,000.

Stumpf did not make the Tigers’ Opening Day roster and was placed on waivers last week. But a procedural wrinkle prevented his return to the Royals. Stumpf was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the Rule 5 draft before the 2016 season and later outrighted back to the Royals. Because he had been outrighted before, Stumpf would have been free to elect free agency had he returned to the Royals.

The Royals have little room on their 40-man roster and would have risked spending $50,000 only to have Stumpf take free agency without a guaranteed 40-man spot. So the Royals passed. Stumpf ultimately cleared waivers and elected free agency. He signed back with the Tigers on a major-league deal and will likely accept an assignment at Class AAA Toledo.

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

Related content

Royals

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Danny Duffy's childhood home in Lompoc, California filled with memorabilia, memories

View more video

Sports Videos