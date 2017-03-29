Royals conclude Cactus League schedule with 0-0 tie against the Rangers

The final afternoon in Arizona lasted just 2 hours and 11 minutes. There were 18 scoreless half-innings, 54 outs and zero runs. That was enough for manager Ned Yost.
The Royals concluded their Cactus League schedule Wednesday with a 0-0 tie against the Texas Rangers. In the moments after the ninth inning, the club packed up its bags, loaded a convoy of trucks and prepared to fly to Dallas for a day off Thursday and a two-game exhibition set in Texas starting Friday.
“I think that was probably the quickest game I’ve ever been a part of,” Royals starter Danny Duffy said.
It was really fast. But before the Royals left town for exhibitions against the Rangers at Globe Life Park, they put on a display of solid pitching that defined much of their stay in Arizona.
Duffy allowed three hits and struck out two in four innings, his final tuneup before an opening day start against the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field. The bullpen piled up five scoreless innings in relief.
Kelvin Herrera worked a scoreless fifth. Joakim Soria pitched a perfect sixth. Matt Strahm struck out the side in the seventh. The final two innings belonged to Chris Young, who struck out two, and Mike Minor, who finished spring training with a 0.69 ERA in 13 innings.
“Great wrap-up for everybody,” Yost said.
In his final appearance before opening day, Duffy was limited to just 41 pitches, a “taper down” start before the real thing on Monday. In a spring that was interrupted by a gold-medal winning performance at the World Baseball Classic, Duffy finished with a 4.30 ERA.
“I had a sub-9.00 ERA here in Arizona,” Duffy deadpanned. “So I’m with that. I felt like I did pretty good.”
On Wednesday, he was enthused by the performance of his change-up. He neutralized the Rangers’ offense for four innings. The afternoon served as a useful bridge to the regular season.
“I threw a lot of good change-ups today,” Duffy said. “I don’t think I missed on one change-up, to be honest with you. It felt good.”
As Duffy and the Royals’ bullpen cruised, the offense was shut down by former Royal Dillon Gee, who struck out nine and allowed two hits in six innings. The Kansas City offense managed just four hits, though it did put two runners on in the ninth. It just couldn’t push the winning run across.
For the Royals, the most positive news from this spring training stemmed not from their 17-13-2 record, but from their mostly healthy roster. Right fielder Jorge Soler is expected to begin the season on the 10-day disabled list and will accompany the club to Texas and Minnesota as he waits to resume baseball activities. But other than that, Yost said, the team will open the season with its health intact.
“Everybody is ready to leave Arizona and move on,” Yost said.
The Royals return to the field at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Texas. They will play a matinee at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday. Then they will prepare for opening day.
“Now we got to take it back to the house,” Duffy said.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
ROYALS 0, RANGERS 0
Texas
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
DeShields cf
3
0
1
0
0
1
.317
O’Neill cf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
E.Andrus ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.250
J.Profar ss
1
0
1
0
0
0
.217
Ro.Odor 2b
2
0
1
0
0
0
.207
B.Perez 2b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.000
M.Napoli 1b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.310
Altmann 1b
2
0
0
0
0
2
.167
C.Gomez dh
4
0
2
0
0
0
.361
J.Lucroy c
3
0
0
0
0
1
.333
J.Gallo 3b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.224
N.Mazara lf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.291
P.Scott lf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
J.Hoying rf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.204
Robinson ph
0
0
0
0
1
0
.258
Totals
31
0
5
0
1
9
TableStyle: SP-basebattersCCI Template: SP-basebatters
Kansas City
AB
R
H
BI
W
K
Avg.
A.Gordon rf
2
0
0
0
0
0
.351
O’Brien rf
1
0
1
0
1
0
.308
Moustakas 3b
2
0
0
0
0
2
.196
Cuthbert 3b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.254
E.Hosmer 1b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.167
Br.Pena 1b
2
0
1
0
0
1
.433
Br.Moss dh
2
0
0
0
0
1
.291
Escalera-Maldonado ph
2
0
0
0
0
0
.300
Orlando cf
2
0
0
0
0
2
.280
B.Burns lf
2
0
1
0
0
1
.233
Merrifield lf
2
0
1
0
0
0
.283
Te.Gore pr
1
0
0
0
0
1
.190
Escobar ss
2
0
0
0
0
0
.259
Arteaga ss
1
0
0
0
0
0
.200
D.Butera c
3
0
0
0
0
2
.226
Mondesi 2b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.367
C.Colon 2b
2
0
0
0
0
1
.281
Totals
31
0
4
0
1
13
TableStyle: SP-basebyinningsCCI Template: SP-basebyinnings
Texas
000
000
000
—
0
5
0
Kansas City
000
000
000
—
0
4
2
E: Cuthbert (2), Pena (1). DP: Texas 2, Kansas City 0. LOB: Texas 5, Kansas City 5.
TableStyle: SP-basepitchersCCI Template: SP-basepitchers
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
W
K
ERA
Gee
6
2
0
0
0
9
3.20
Alvarez
1
1
0
0
0
2
0.79
Leclerc
1
0
0
0
0
1
3.97
Reyes
1
1
0
0
1
1
10.80
TableStyle: SP-basepitchersCCI Template: SP-basepitchers
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
W
K
ERA
Duffy
4
3
0
0
0
2
4.30
Herrera
1
1
0
0
0
1
3.00
Soria
1
0
0
0
0
0
2.35
Strahm
1
0
0
0
0
3
5.40
Young
1
0
0
0
1
2
2.30
Minor
1
1
0
0
0
1
0.69
WP: Gee. Umpires: Home, Billy Cunha; First, Cory Blaser; Second, NO UMPIRE; Third, Gabe Morales. Time: 2:11. Att: 4,200.
