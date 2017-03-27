Royals hit four homers, hammer A’s 10-3

The warm temperatures, dry air and pristine conditions here can turn any afternoon in the Cactus League into a hitter’s paradise. On Monday at Hohokam Stadium, the Royals tested the theory, hitting the Oakland A’s with an onslaught of power.
The blitzkrieg included four homers, three doubles and 12 hits. The Royals rode the offensive production to a 10-3 victory over the Oakland A’s.
Mike Moustakas finished 2 for 4 and hammered his fifth homer of the spring. Paulo Orlando, Brandon Moss and Alcides Escobar also supplied long balls.
“Big day offensively,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.
In all, the club has piled up 44 homers in Cactus League play, surpassing the 41 long balls hit last spring. The number includes three from Brandon Moss, an offseason acquisition who started slowly this spring before homering in back-to-back days. On early Monday morning, he cited a minor mechanical adjustment involving his head placement. For two days, he appeared settled in at the plate.
“He’s getting locked in right now, pretty good,” Yost said.
The Royals (16-13-1) will finish their Cactus League schedule with consecutive home games against the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The arms
Starting pitcher Jason Vargas gave up just two runs while scattering seven hits across seven innings.
Vargas will make one final tune-up appearance this weekend in Texas before his first start of the regular season on April 7 in Houston. On Monday, he threw 95 pitches, finishing with five strikeouts and zero walks.
In six starts this spring, Vargas has allowed 10 earned runs in 20 1/3 innings. But in his last two outings, he’s yielded just four runs in 10 1/3 innings.
For now, he appears ready to begin his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015.
“We really don’t got any choice now,” Vargas said. “But at this point, I think we’ve put in the work to go out there and compete in our division for sure. I think we got a real good opportunity this year to get back to where we want to go.”
Reliever Kelvin Herrera surrendered two hits and a walk in the eighth inning before getting out of a bases-loaded jam with no damage done.
Chris Young allowed a run in the ninth, though he was a hurt by a soft single down the left-field line that could have been caught. It fell in between shortstop Humberto Arteaga and third baseman Christian Colon.
The regular guys
On the day he officially won the starting job at second base, Raul Mondesi lashed an opposite-field double off the wall in left-center. He finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs.
Lorenzo Cain did not hit a homer Monday, but he had a stellar day at the plate nonetheless. He finished 2 for 3 with a double and a walk and raised his spring average to .286.
ROYALS 10, ATHLETICS 3
ROYALS 10, ATHLETICS 3
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gordon dh
3
0
0
0
1
2
.358
Castellano dh
1
1
1
0
0
0
.500
Moustakas 3b
4
2
2
1
0
0
.204
Burt 2b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.250
Cain cf
3
2
2
0
1
0
.286
Fukofuka lf
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Moss 1b
4
1
1
3
0
0
.280
Evans c
1
0
1
1
0
0
.222
Orlando rf
3
1
1
2
0
1
.292
Miller rf
0
0
0
0
1
0
.000
Escobar ss
3
2
2
1
0
0
.261
Colon 2b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.275
Butera c
3
1
1
0
1
0
.240
Mondesi 2b
3
0
1
2
0
1
.375
Arteaga ss
1
0
0
0
0
0
.211
Gore lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.200
Totals 37
10
12
10
4
6
Oakland AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Davis cf
3
1
1
0
0
1
.286
Schrock 2b
2
0
1
0
0
0
.375
Lowrie 2b
3
0
1
1
0
0
.293
Boyd cf
2
0
2
1
0
0
.571
Joyce rf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.206
Lavarnway c
2
0
1
0
0
0
.412
Semien ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
.239
McBride 1b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.111
Vogt c
3
0
0
0
0
0
.293
Martin ss
0
0
0
0
1
0
.467
Phegley dh
3
0
2
0
0
1
.257
Bennie dh
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Alonso 1b
3
0
1
0
0
0
.372
Muncy 3b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.125
Chapman 3b
3
1
1
1
0
0
.261
Vertigan rf
0
1
0
0
1
0
.500
Decker lf
3
0
1
0
0
0
.308
Sportman lf
1
0
0
0
0
0
.200
Totals 37
3
11
3
2
5
Kansas City
105
210
001
—
10
12
0
Oakland
100
010
001
—
3
11
0
DP: Kansas City 2, Oakland 0. LOB: Kansas City 5, Oakland 9. 2B: Cain (3), Mondesi (3), Castellano (1), Alonso (2). 3B: Davis (1). HR: Moustakas (5), Orlando (4), Moss (3), Escobar (2), Chapman (3). SB: Orlando (1), Cain (1).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Vargas
W 2-1
7
7
2
2
0
5
4.43
Herrera
1
2
0
0
1
0
3.38
Young
1
2
1
1
1
0
2.45
Oakland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
ERA
Triggs
L 1-2
3 2/3
8
8
8
2
4
7.78
Axford
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
4.05
Dull
1
1
1
1
0
0
2.84
Coulombe
3
1
0
0
1
0
5.54
Finnegan
1
2
1
1
1
1
2.70
HBP: by Triggs (Orlando). WP: Triggs. Umpires: Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Winters; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mark Carlson. Time: 2:41. Attendance: 5,357.
