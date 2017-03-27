Royals

March 27, 2017 7:02 PM

Royals hit four homers, hammer A’s 10-3

By Rustin Dodd

rdodd@kcstar.com

MESA, Ariz.

The warm temperatures, dry air and pristine conditions here can turn any afternoon in the Cactus League into a hitter’s paradise. On Monday at Hohokam Stadium, the Royals tested the theory, hitting the Oakland A’s with an onslaught of power.

The blitzkrieg included four homers, three doubles and 12 hits. The Royals rode the offensive production to a 10-3 victory over the Oakland A’s.

Mike Moustakas finished 2 for 4 and hammered his fifth homer of the spring. Paulo Orlando, Brandon Moss and Alcides Escobar also supplied long balls.

“Big day offensively,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

In all, the club has piled up 44 homers in Cactus League play, surpassing the 41 long balls hit last spring. The number includes three from Brandon Moss, an offseason acquisition who started slowly this spring before homering in back-to-back days. On early Monday morning, he cited a minor mechanical adjustment involving his head placement. For two days, he appeared settled in at the plate.

“He’s getting locked in right now, pretty good,” Yost said.

The Royals (16-13-1) will finish their Cactus League schedule with consecutive home games against the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The arms

Starting pitcher Jason Vargas gave up just two runs while scattering seven hits across seven innings.

Vargas will make one final tune-up appearance this weekend in Texas before his first start of the regular season on April 7 in Houston. On Monday, he threw 95 pitches, finishing with five strikeouts and zero walks.

In six starts this spring, Vargas has allowed 10 earned runs in 20  1/3 innings. But in his last two outings, he’s yielded just four runs in 10  1/3 innings.

For now, he appears ready to begin his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015.

“We really don’t got any choice now,” Vargas said. “But at this point, I think we’ve put in the work to go out there and compete in our division for sure. I think we got a real good opportunity this year to get back to where we want to go.”

Reliever Kelvin Herrera surrendered two hits and a walk in the eighth inning before getting out of a bases-loaded jam with no damage done.

Chris Young allowed a run in the ninth, though he was a hurt by a soft single down the left-field line that could have been caught. It fell in between shortstop Humberto Arteaga and third baseman Christian Colon.

The regular guys

On the day he officially won the starting job at second base, Raul Mondesi lashed an opposite-field double off the wall in left-center. He finished 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Lorenzo Cain did not hit a homer Monday, but he had a stellar day at the plate nonetheless. He finished 2 for 3 with a double and a walk and raised his spring average to .286.

Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.

ROYALS 10, ATHLETICS 3

ROYALS 10, ATHLETICS 3

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gordon dh

3

0

0

0

1

2

.358

Castellano dh

1

1

1

0

0

0

.500

Moustakas 3b

4

2

2

1

0

0

.204

Burt 2b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.250

Cain cf

3

2

2

0

1

0

.286

Fukofuka lf

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Moss 1b

4

1

1

3

0

0

.280

Evans c

1

0

1

1

0

0

.222

Orlando rf

3

1

1

2

0

1

.292

Miller rf

0

0

0

0

1

0

.000

Escobar ss

3

2

2

1

0

0

.261

Colon 2b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.275

Butera c

3

1

1

0

1

0

.240

Mondesi 2b

3

0

1

2

0

1

.375

Arteaga ss

1

0

0

0

0

0

.211

Gore lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.200

Totals 37

10

12

10

4

6

 

TableStyle: SP-basebattersCCI Template: SP-basebatters

Oakland AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Davis cf

3

1

1

0

0

1

.286

Schrock 2b

2

0

1

0

0

0

.375

Lowrie 2b

3

0

1

1

0

0

.293

Boyd cf

2

0

2

1

0

0

.571

Joyce rf

3

0

0

0

0

2

.206

Lavarnway c

2

0

1

0

0

0

.412

Semien ss

3

0

0

0

0

1

.239

McBride 1b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.111

Vogt c

3

0

0

0

0

0

.293

Martin ss

0

0

0

0

1

0

.467

Phegley dh

3

0

2

0

0

1

.257

Bennie dh

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Alonso 1b

3

0

1

0

0

0

.372

Muncy 3b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.125

Chapman 3b

3

1

1

1

0

0

.261

Vertigan rf

0

1

0

0

1

0

.500

Decker lf

3

0

1

0

0

0

.308

Sportman lf

1

0

0

0

0

0

.200

Totals 37

3

11

3

2

5

 

TableStyle: SP-basebyinningsCCI Template: SP-basebyinnings

Kansas City

105

210

001

10

12

0

Oakland

100

010

001

3

11

0

DP: Kansas City 2, Oakland 0. LOB: Kansas City 5, Oakland 9. 2B: Cain (3), Mondesi (3), Castellano (1), Alonso (2). 3B: Davis (1). HR: Moustakas (5), Orlando (4), Moss (3), Escobar (2), Chapman (3). SB: Orlando (1), Cain (1).

TableStyle: SP-basepitchersCCI Template: SP-basepitchers

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Vargas

W 2-1

7

7

2

2

0

5

4.43

Herrera

1

2

0

0

1

0

3.38

Young

1

2

1

1

1

0

2.45

TableStyle: SP-basepitchersCCI Template: SP-basepitchers

Oakland

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

ERA

Triggs

L 1-2

3 2/3

8

8

8

2

4

7.78

Axford

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

4.05

Dull

1

1

1

1

0

0

2.84

Coulombe

3

1

0

0

1

0

5.54

Finnegan

1

2

1

1

1

1

2.70

HBP: by Triggs (Orlando). WP: Triggs. Umpires: Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Winters; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Mark Carlson. Time: 2:41. Attendance: 5,357.

Related content

Royals

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Royals' Raul Mondesi on winning second base job

View more video

Sports Videos