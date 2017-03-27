Royals' Raul Mondesi on winning second base job

In the fifth installment of the six-part video series "Crown Chasers," Sam Mellinger recalls the massive challenge for Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore on his hiring in 2006 to reverse the culture of losing inside the team's clubhouse. Moore did exactly that over the course of eight years by finding players that shared a common trait: baseball players who had a burning desire to be great. They used that attitude to win the World Series in 2015, but need to recapture that attitude and spark in 2017.