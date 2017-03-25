Ian Kennedy remains stingy, Raul Mondesi hits walk-off homer in 1-0 victory over Brewers

Ian Kennedy is ready. Raul Mondesi is still making his case.
Kennedy threw six scoreless innings and Mondesi drilled a walk-off homer in the 10th inning as the Royals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.
On a windy day in Arizona, Mondesi came up with one out in the bottom of the 10th. He hammered a 93 mph fastball that landed in the grass berm beyond the center-field wall.
“I never was thinking home run,” Mondesi said. “But we’ll take it. We got the win. That’s all that matters.”
Mondesi is now batting .372 with three homers this spring. He has another week to make his case for inclusion on the 25-man roster.
“It just shows you the kid can impact a game in a lot of ways,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “And power is one of them.”
Before Mondesi delivered the victory, the afternoon belonged to Kennedy, who continued his splendid spring. In six innings on Saturday, he allowed just three hits and struck out seven. In his last two spring starts, he’s combined to record 12 scoreless innings while striking out 14. He will make one final tune-up start against the Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington, Texas, before opening his season against the Minnesota Twins on April 5.
“He’s ready,” Yost said. “He got up to 93 pitches in six innings.”
The Arms
Chris Young continued his transition to the bullpen by throwing a scoreless inning in the seventh. Left-hander Mike Minor, who has a 0.82 ERA this spring, added another scoreless frame in the eighth. Peter Moylan kept the Brewers in check in the ninth, while Eric Stout came on for a scoreless 10th.
The Regular Guys
Was this a preview of the Opening Day lineup? For the first time, the Royals featured a lineup of nearly all regulars. Alex Gordon led off. Third baseman Mike Moustakas batted second. Lorenzo Cain batted third, while Eric Hosmer hit cleanup.
The fifth, sixth and seventh spots belonged to Salvador Perez, Brandon Moss and Jorge Soler, respectively. Shortstop Alcides Escobar batted eighth, while second baseman Christian Colon drew the start at second base.
The Young Guys
While Mondesi connected on the biggest hit of the day, Cheslor Cuthbert also recorded a single while replacing Hosmer at first base.
Rustin Dodd: 816-234-4937, @rustindodd. Download True Blue, The Star’s free Royals app.
