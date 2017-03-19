Royals notes: Hosmer, Duffy headed to LA for World Baseball Classic semifinals

2:54 Crown Chasers episode four: 2017 season could be Ned Yost's defining challenge Pause

1:16 Bubba Starling has 'minor' laser readjustment on right eye

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

1:16 KU coach Bill Self after Michigan State win: 'Nobody listened to me'

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

2:39 Missouri woman with rare disease fighting for disability

1:05 KU teammates praise on Dwight Coleby after beating Michigan State

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

0:37 Kansas' Josh Jackson on playing against friends on Michigan State