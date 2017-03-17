Nathan Karns survives shaky start, Royals beat up Brewers 8-5

2:21 Key to tribe's healthy hearts is hard work Pause

2:40 Royals' Salvador Perez and Alcides Escobar join Venezuela National Team for WBC

2:50 Royals manager Ned Yost gives update on WBC injury to Salvador Perez

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

1:16 Bubba Starling has 'minor' laser readjustment on right eye

1:53 Royals' Peter Moylan on playing in WBC after return from Team Australia

2:24 Emotional Royals players speak at Yordano Ventura vigil

4:17 Crown Chasers episode three: Royals' stars made tough transition from top-rated prospects to major league success

2:03 Royals Paulo Orlando explains why he named his son Derek Alexandre after Derek Jeter