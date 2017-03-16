Photo gallery: Mariners 9, Royals 2

Seattle Mariners' Jarrod Dyson and Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas visit on third base in the first inning before Dyson scored during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Seattle Mariners' Tuffy Gosewisch scores between Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera and starting pitcher Jason Vargas on a sacrifice fly by Jarrod Dyson in the second inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Seattle Mariners' Jarrod Dyson connects on a sacrifice fly to score Tuffy Gosewisch in the second inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals right fielder Jorge Soler during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Raul Mondesi commits a fielding error that allows Seattle Mariners' Jarrod Dyson to reach first in the first inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Seattle Mariners second baseman Tyler Smith forces out Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss at second and completing the double play on Jorge Soler in the second inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas fields a groundout by Seattle Mariners' Tyler O'Neill in the first inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Seattle Mariners' Jarrod Dyson after his sacrifice fly to score Tuffy Gosewisch during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Ramon Torres connects on a single in the second inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Seattle Mariners' Chae DeJong throws in the first inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Ramon Torres flips the ball to second baseman Raul Mondesi for the force out at second on Seattle Mariners' Mike Freeman in the second inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Raul Mondesi reaches first on a throwing error to Seattle Mariners first baseman Dan Vogelbach in the first inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Ramon Torres forces out Seattle Mariners' Tyler Smith as Mike Freeman was safe at first in the third inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss follows through on a single in the second inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Yender Caramo throws in the third inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Vargas throws during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Ramon Torres after connecting on a single in the second inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Seattle Mariners left fielder Tyler O'Neill and Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria was the home run ball of Drew Butera fall into the bullpen in the third inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Ruben Sosa catches a fly ball out on Seattle Mariners' Braden Bishop in the ninth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals Mauricio Ramos during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Corey Toups fields a groundout on Seattle Mariners Ryan Casteel to end the top of the ninth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Amalani Fukofuka during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Garin Cecchini goes high to retrieve the throw from shortstop Ramon Torres for an out on Seattle Mariners' Ryan Casteel in the eighth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals Mauricio Ramos fields a ground out on Seattle Mariners' Nevin Ashley in the eighth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas throws to home for the out on Seattle Mariners' Ryan Casteel in the sixth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera is congratulated by third base coach Mike Jirschele after his solo home run in the third inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Chris Withrow throws in the sixth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Onelki Garcia throws in the eighth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria talks with catcher Drew Butera in the fourth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Ruben Sosa acknowledges the cheers of fans after making a catch to end the top of the sixth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Matt Strahm throws in the fifth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Seattle Mariners left fielder Kyle Waldrop catches a fly ball out on Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss in the seventh inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Onelki Garcia throws in the eighth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Ramon Torres throws out Seattle Mariners' Ryan Casteel at first on a groundout in the eighth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria throws in the fourth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Joakim Soria throws in the fourth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals Amalani Fukofuka during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Matt Strahm looks for the sign in the fifth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Corey Toups during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Clayton Mortensen throws during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera tags out Seattle Mariners' Ryan Casteel at home in the sixth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Chris Withrow throws in the sixth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain runs down an out on Seattle Mariners' Tyler Smith in the fifth inning during Thursday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Bob Danley, of Blue Springs, Mo, dressed as a pope for the Kansas City Royals and participated in a game of Cornhole on top of the teams dugout between innings during Thursday's spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Surprise, Arizona.
