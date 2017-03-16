Watch Eric Hosmer’s game-winning homer for the United States vs. Venezuela in the WBC

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer hammered a two-run homer in the eighth inning on Wednesday night as the United States rallied to beat Venezuela 4-2 in the second round of the World Baseball Classic at Petco Park in San Diego.
Hosmer also singled and scored on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning as the United States erased a 2-0 deficit. Outfielder Adam Jones, a San Diego native, tied the score at 2-2 with a solo homer in the eighth.
That set up Hosmer's go-ahead shot. With one man on, Hosmer crushed a two-run shot beyond the right-center field wall, homering in the same park in which he won MVP honors at the 2016 All-Star Game.
This ball was struck well. pic.twitter.com/5SfdxBP2dz— Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) March 16, 2017
The United States is set to play two more games in the second round of the international event. They will play Puerto Rico on Friday in San Diego before facing the Dominican Republic on Saturday.
Royals left-hander Danny Duffy is set to take the mound on Saturday night at Petco Field.
If the United States finishes in the top two of its four-team second-round pool, it will advance to the semifinals in Los Angeles next week.
