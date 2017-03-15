Photo gallery: White Sox 7, Royals 3

Chicago White Sox's Rymer Liriano steals second on a throwing error by Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel to first and advances to third on a throwing error to Royals shortstop Ramon Torres in the fifth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game in Glendale, Arizona.
John Sleezer
jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Royals' Raul Mondesi is congratulated after his leadoff home run in the first inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Christian Colon is tended to after being tagged out trying to steal second and injuring his finger in the third inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona. Colon left the game after the injury.
Kansas City Royals' Terrance Gore steals second under the tag from Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada in the eighth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Bubba Starling breaks his bat on a fielders choice in the second inning forcing Drew Butera out at second during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio is congratulated by Hunter Dozier and Peter O'Brien after Bonifacio's eighth inning solo home run during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Billy Burns watches the solo home run ball of Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada clear the wall in the seventh inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game in Glendale, Arizona.
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada is congratulated by third base coach Nick Capra after his seventh inning solo home run during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert connects on a double in the second inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame player George Brett signs autographs before Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws in the fifth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada gives Kansas City Royals' Christian Colon a pat on the shoulder after Colon was tagged out trying to steal second, injuring his finger, during Wednesday's spring training baseball game in Glendale, Arizona. Colon left the game after the injury.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel is relieved by manager Ned Yost in the fifth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel talks with catcher Drew Butera during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Raul Mondesi is greeted by Cheslor Cuthbert after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jorge Soler in the third inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Terrance Gore is tagged out trying to steal third by Chicago White Sox Carlos Sanchez in the eighth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Raul Mondesi watches his leadoff home run in the first inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada rounds the bases past Kansas City Royals third baseman Ramon Torres on a two run home run in the fifth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game in Glendale, Arizona.
Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia round the bases on a two run home run in the sixth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez plays catch for a few minutes on Wednesday at spring training baseball practice in Surprise, Arizona.
Chicago White Sox's Avisail Garcia is congratulated on his two run home run in the sixth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Ramon Torres forces out Chicago White Sox Carson Blair at second on a fielders choice hit by Yolmer Sanchez in the eighth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Peter O'Brien connects on a single in the sixth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals shortstop Ramon Torres tags out Chicago White Sox's Carlos Sanchez at third on a double play to end the eighth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Bubba Starling runs down an out on Chicago White Sox's Carlos Sanchez in the fifth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Malcom Culver after giving up the second of back to back home runs during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss heads to first as Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez fields a dropped third strike before throwing Moss out at first in the third inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera throws in the seventh inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Juan Minaya leans over in pain before leaving the game in the seventh inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Jorge Bonifacio follows through on a solo home run in the eighth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Engel runs down a fly ball out on Kansas City Royals' Drew Butera in the fifth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game in Glendale, Arizona.
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada is congratulated by Rymer Liriano after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws in the second inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Malcom Culver throws in the fifth inning during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals first base coach Rusty Kuntz during Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
A fan displayed their sign referring to the weather back in Kansas City as fans gathered autographs from Kansas City Royals third baseman Cheslor Cuthbert before Wednesday's spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
