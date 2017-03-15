Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez says a second MRI shows no structural damage to his knee and he should be ready for opening day. Later Ned Yost said Perez hyperextended his elbow when he was hurt in a home-plate collision at the World Baseball Classic. But Yost said Perez would only miss a week.
In the fourth installment of the six-part video series "Crown Chasers," Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost faces new challenges in 2017. Will they hit for more power? Will the bullpen still be as dominant? The answers Yost finds will define the upcoming season and perhaps his decision on retirement.
The Kansas City Royals announced their minor-league award recipients in a ceremony at spring training in Surprise, Arizona on Monday morning. Blue Springs, Missouri native Logan Moon was the recipient of the Mike Sweeney Award.