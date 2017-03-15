Italian Job: Wine, baseball and the new life of former Royal Mark Teahen

0:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez back at spring training Pause

1:19 What's the best BBQ joint in Kansas City? Veteran Royals share their favorites

1:53 Royals' Peter Moylan on playing in WBC after return from Team Australia

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash

0:31 Marisol Hernandez remembers her son Yordano Ventura

1:12 Childhood friend on the pressure Yordano Ventura felt after leaving hometown