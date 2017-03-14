Ian Kennedy pleased with third outing of spring as Royals beat Angels

Right-hander Ian Kennedy didn’t have a specific game plan in the Royals’ 8-4 win over the Angels on Tuesday, and he was fine with that.
Kennedy allowed three hits, no walks and struck out five in 3 1/3 scoreless innings in his third spring start.
“It was one of those check-off-the-box things … Dave (Eiland, the pitching coach) and I were trying to figure out what the game plan would be. It was just try and pitch. The first couple of outings, you just try and locate the fastball, locate the fastball and maybe mix in a couple of breaking balls here and there.
“Usually around the third and fourth times you’re mixing as much as you can. I was happy with today.”
In his last start, Kennedy gave up two runs (one earned) in two innings against a star-studded lineup for Team Venezuela. He also tossed a pair of scoreless innings against the Dodgers his first time out.
Kennedy allowed a leadoff double to C.J. Cron in the third inning and Jefry Marte reached on an error by third baseman Mike Moustakas. After striking out Martin Maldonado, Kennedy was pulled by manager Ned Yost.
Lefty Jonathan Sanchez entered and issued a four-pitch walk that loaded the bases, but he rebounded with a strikeout and a ground-out to keep the Angels off the board.
Kennedy threw 64 pitches, and 43 were strikes.
“All I worried about was getting my pitch count up and getting the up-downs,” Kennedy said. “It was important for me, at least, to … get up for the fourth inning and building my way up to 90 to 100-plus pitches.
The Angels led 1-0 in the fifth when the Royals scored twice. Left fielder Jorge Soler just missed a leadoff homer to straightaway center, but had to settle for a double. Soler took third on an out and scored on a single by Brayan Pena.
Raul Mondesi followed with a double that would have been a triple, but Pena was thrown out at the plate. Mondesi, who ended up on third on the play, scored on a single by Alex Gordon.
After the Angels tied it in the top of the sixth, the Royals struck right back. Lorenzo Cain, Brandon Moss, Jorge Bonifacio, Soler and Ramon Torres had consecutive singles and the Royals ended up scoring four runs.
The arms
Scott Alexander allowed a solo homer to Carlos Perez in the sixth inning — the first earned run against Alexander in spring games.
The regulars
Cain laced a double down the left-field line in the fourth inning for the Royals’ first hit of the game.
Soler just missed his first spring home run in the fifth inning, hitting a ball to the wall in center that ended up being a double.
Gordon, who started in right, had an RBI single in the fifth. An inning earlier he was robbed of a hit on a diving catch by Angels left fielder Ben Revere.
The young guys
Shortstop Mondesi made a great leaping catch and stole a hit from Eric Young Jr., and he also hit a double in the fifth inning that would have been a triple had Pena not been thrown out at the plate trying to score from first.
Peter O’Brien hit his fifth home run of the spring, a two-run shot to center in the eighth inning.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
