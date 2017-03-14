Royals will have Rusty Kuntz bobblehead day on April 28

The Kansas City Royals announced their minor-league award recipients in a ceremony at spring training in Surprise, Arizona on Monday morning. Blue Springs, Missouri native Logan Moon was the recipient of the Mike Sweeney Award.
