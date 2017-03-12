Nathan Karns struggles in Royals’ 5-4 loss to Dodgers

Spring training games are a time for pitchers to experiment, so the game results may not always be pretty.
Royals right-hander Nathan Karns, who struggled in a 5-4 loss to a Dodgers split squad on Sunday, admitted that he got away from his usual game plan.
“I’ve been really heavy on the fastball, change-up, curveball early or late,” Karns said. “I think I threw very few curveballs. I think I threw a lot of heaters. Just kind of look back at pitch selection, maybe falling behind (in the count) had something to play into that as well. Not as crisp as I’d liked to have been, but definitely there are some positives in there.”
Mike Moustakas hit a home run into the Dodgers bullpen against Clayton Kershaw in the opening inning and gave the the Royals a 1-0 lead, but Karns struggled in the second inning.
Charlie Culberson opened with a triple into the right-center gap and scored on Tyler Holt’s single. Karns struck out former Royal Brett Eibner, but Kershaw hit a single off Karns — literally. The ball went off his calf and landed on the mound, but Karns located it too late.
A walk to Chase Utley loaded the bases. Joc Pederson hit an RBI single and Justin Turner followed with a two-run double to make it 4-1.
Karns allowed four runs and five hits, walked two and struck out four in his two innings, throwing 61 pitches. On the plus side, Karns reported that he was happy with the change-up, a pitch he’s been working on this spring.
“I’m feeling really comfortable with it,” Karns said. “Maybe today I tried a four-seam fastball too much at times. Just kind of learning how it’s going to work best for me, how it’s going to be more effective. I’m still learning how to use it, when to use it, but for where I am in camp, I’m just forcing the issue to throw it a lot more than I have to.
“That kind of took away from the curveball today, but you’ve got to give and take if you’re trying to adapt to a new pitch.”
The Dodgers were ahead 5-1 when the Royals rallied. Outfielder Billy Burns had an RBI single in the seventh inning and the Royals scored twice in the eighth inning, thanks to a double that was lost in the sun and a wild pitch.
In the end, the Royals fell to 7-9 this spring, which includes a loss to Team Venezuela.
The Regulars
Center fielder Lorenzo Cain was 1 for 3 and is batting .316 this spring.
In addition to the home run, Moustakas made two errors at third base.
Jorge Soler, who was the designated hitter, singled and walked.
Whit Merrifield had a single and walked.
The Arms
Right-hander Kelvin Herrera made his third spring appearance and pitched a scoreless fourth inning.
Left-hander Mike Minor gave up a hit and a walk with a strikeout in two innings of work. He has yet to allow a run this spring in his four two-inning stints.
Andrew Edwards, another lefty, gave up a run — his first in six spring appearances — and two hits in the third inning.
The Young Guys
Bubba Starling started in right field and went 0 for 2.
Shortstop Humberto Arteaga was 1 for 2.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments