Peter Moylan ready to show Royals what he can do after pitching for Team Australia

Right-hander Peter Moylan admitted he was a bit disappointed to be back in the Royals clubhouse on Sunday morning.
Moylan had been pitching for Team Australia in the World Baseball Classic, and while he’s eager to try to land a spot in the Royals bullpen this season, he also enjoyed representing his country.
“It’s a tough one,” Moylan said. “On one side, I’m glad to be back, because I get three weeks back in camp. At the same time, Australia has never made it to the second round of the Classic, so to be able to achieve something like that would have been really nice and I think this would have been our year to do it.”
Moylan, who signed a minor-league contract with the Royals last month, spent the offseason pitching in the Australian Baseball League. In 2016, Moylan appeared in 50 games with a 3.43 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 44 2/3 innings.
From July 31 to the end of the season, Moylan had a 2.25 ERA in 30 appearances spanning 20 innings. He did not allow a run in 25 of those games.
In the WBC, Moylan pitched two shutout innings against Cuba, allowing two hits and three strikeouts.
Moylan, 38, is now ready to show the Royals what he can do.
“That’s the plan — come back here and continue to pitch the way that I’ve been pitching for all the offseason, the first couple games here (at Royals camp), pitched really well against Cuba,” Moylan said. “So continue to get guys out.”
