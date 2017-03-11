Royals’ Raul Mondesi will get rest after collision in Friday’s game

Royals infielder Raul Mondesi won’t play in a game for at least the next two days as he rests after being knocked to the ground during a collision in a game Friday night.
“We’re just playing it really safe with him,” manager Ned Yost said Saturday.
In the seventh inning of an 11-7 loss to the A’s, Oakland’s Jaff Decker bunted up the first-base line. Mondesi, who was playing second base, ran to cover the bag and was hit by Decker, who was sprinting to beat a throw. Mondesi, 21, was on the ground for a few minutes with Royals trainers attending to him before he walked off the field.
“He had just some dizziness and a headache, which is kind of signs of a slight, slight concussion,” Yost said.
Yost said Mondesi, who is in the mix to break camp with the Royals after appearing in 47 games last season, will be given the day off Saturday. Mondesi will be evaluated again a later time, and if there are no symptoms of a concussion, he will be allowed to work out again.
“He just walked in — I asked him how he felt and he said he felt much better,” Yost said.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments