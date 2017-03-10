Photo gallery: Athletics 11, Royals 7

Kansas City Royals first baseman Raul Mondesi and Oakland Athletics' Jaff Decker collide at first in the seventh inning during Friday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona. Both players left the game.
Kansas City Royals Mike Moustakas makes a diving catch on a line drive out against the Oakland Athletics during Fridayâ€™s spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals Alex Gordon waited to bat in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics with two of the four outfield lights out during Fridayâ€™s spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona. One of the lights came back on, but the other remained off during the game.
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws in the first inning during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera throws during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon steels second before the tag from Oakland Athletics shortstop Adam Rosales during Friday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jason Hammel throws during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Malcom Culver throws during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Jharel Cotton throws during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Matt Strahm throws during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain retrieves an RBI double hit by Oakland Athletics' Jaff Decker in the second inning during Friday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain follows through on an RBI triple to score Alex Gordon during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Alex Gordon scores in front of Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley on a triple by Lorenzo Cain in the fourth inning during Friday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jake Junis throws during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Alexander throws during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Oakland Athletics' Chad Pinder rounds third past Kansas City Royals' Ramon Torres on a three run home run in the seventh inning during Friday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas is congratulated by Ramon Torres after a solo home run in the eighth inning during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Zane Evans follows through on a two run double in the ninth inning during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell flips his mask over Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando chasing the ball in the seventh inning during Friday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield is forced out at second by Oakland Athletics shortstop Franklin Barreto on a fielders choice hit into by Samir Duenez in the seventh inning during Friday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield and Samir Duenez are greeted after both scored on a double by Zane Evans in the ninth inning during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost and coaches Don Wakamatsu and Pedro Grifol sit behind a portable screen during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Miguel Almonte throws in the eighth inning during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Oakland Athletics center fielder Kenny Wilson watches fans scramble for the home run ball of Kansas City Royals' Peter O'Brien in the eighth inning during Friday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield forces Oakland Athletics' Kenny Wilson out at second and completes the double play on Max Schrock at first to end the top of the eighth inning during Friday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Brandon Moss is greeted by Whit Merrifield after scoring on a single by Paulo Orlando in the event inning during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Raul Mondesi leaves the game after colliding with Oakland Athletics' Jaff Decker at first in the seventh inning during Friday's spring training baseball game in Surprise, Arizona. Decker also left the game.
Kansas City Royals' Paulo Orlando follows through on an RBI single to score Brandon Moss in the seventh inning during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Andrew Edwards throws during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
Kansas City Royals' Ramon Torres gets a tap on the helmet from Jorge Bonifacio after Torres hit a solo home run in the eighth inning during Friday's spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Surprise, Arizona.
