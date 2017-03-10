Kelvin Herrera, Matt Strahm look sharp in Royals’ 11-7 loss to A’s

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing Pause

4:17 Crown Chasers episode three: Royals' stars made tough transition from top-rated prospects to major league success

3:15 Royals players help special needs youth at baseball clinic

2:34 Crown Chasers: Can the Royals reign again? Episode one of a six-part series

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

1:14 Iowa State seniors ready to win third Big 12 Tournament

1:40 KU coach Bill Self says fatigue hurt Jayhawks on defense