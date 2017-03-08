Perez, Escobar help Venezuela thump Royals 11-0 in exhibition before WBC

On Wednesday afternoon at Surprise Stadium, Team Venezuela trotted out a lineup that featured nine players who have combined for 30 All-Star appearances, two MVPs and one Triple Crown.
Playing an exhibition two days before its opener in the World Baseball Classic, Venezuela did what you might expect such a lineup to do, roughing up the Royals 11-0 in a rare Cactus League tilt.
The Royals were playing without catcher Salvador Perez and shortstop Alcides Escobar, who were starting for Venezuela in preparation for its trip to the WBC. And that was just the start of the Venezuelans’ firepower. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve led off. Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera was batting third. Rockies outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez were batting fourth and fifth, respectively.
The lineup ambushed Royals starter Ian Kennedy for two runs in the first inning. They turned the afternoon into a rout with two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth, and a four-spot in the sixth.
While Perez and Escobar spent the afternoon facing off against their teammates, the Royals were also without first baseman Eric Hosmer, who has departed camp to join the United States team, which will open WBC play in Miami.
Perez finished 2 for 3 with an RBI single against Kennedy. Escobar clubbed two triples and finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Venezuela will return to Surprise Stadium on Thursday for an exhibition game against the the Texas Rangers. It will open the World Baseball Classic against Puerto Rico at 8 p.m. Friday in Estadio Charros de Jalisco in Zapopan, Mexico.
