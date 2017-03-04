Giants coach taken to hospital after being hit by foul ball during Royals victory

San Francisco Giants coach Jose Alguacil was transported via helicopter to a Phoenix hospital after being struck in the head by a foul ball during the Royals’ 2-0 victory over the Giants on Saturday at Surprise Stadium.
Alguacil was sitting in a folding chair near the on-deck circle, along with the rest of the Giants coaching staff. He was hit when the Royals’ Hunter Dozier checked his swing and fouled a ball toward the screen.
A small pool of blood was visible where Alguacil was hit. He was down on the ground for more than a minute before being helped onto a cart.
"It was so quick I barely saw it," Giants coach Bruce Bochy told reporters after the game. "He said he felt fine, got up and got in the golf cart."
The Royals’ coaches have a similar setup on the third-base side. Manager Ned Yost said the Royals were unlikely to change the seating.
“They’ve been doing it for years,” he said.
