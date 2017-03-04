Royals

March 4, 2017 7:04 PM

Giants coach taken to hospital after being hit by foul ball during Royals victory

By Rustin Dodd

SURPRISE, ARIZ.

San Francisco Giants coach Jose Alguacil was transported via helicopter to a Phoenix hospital after being struck in the head by a foul ball during the Royals’ 2-0 victory over the Giants on Saturday at Surprise Stadium.

Alguacil was sitting in a folding chair near the on-deck circle, along with the rest of the Giants coaching staff. He was hit when the Royals’ Hunter Dozier checked his swing and fouled a ball toward the screen.

A small pool of blood was visible where Alguacil was hit. He was down on the ground for more than a minute before being helped onto a cart.

"It was so quick I barely saw it," Giants coach Bruce Bochy told reporters after the game. "He said he felt fine, got up and got in the golf cart."

The Royals’ coaches have a similar setup on the third-base side. Manager Ned Yost said the Royals were unlikely to change the seating.

“They’ve been doing it for years,” he said.

