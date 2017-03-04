Jason Vargas feels fine, but Jonathan Sanchez struggles in Royals’ 9-7 loss to Reds

1:16 Ned Yost on what he expects to see from the Royals at this part of spring training Pause

36:46 Royals Facebook Live: Spring training talk with Rustin Dodd and Ryan Lefebvre

0:56 Five things to know about new Royals pitcher Nathan Karns

1:03 Raul Hernandez says grandson Yordano Ventura 'had no fear'

0:56 Animated map of Yordano Ventura's route before crashing his Jeep

2:51 Royals coach recalls challenges in developing Yordano Ventura and his final days

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

0:49 Yordano Ventura's youth coach Miguel Gomez: 'He had a big heart'

5:21 Retracing the fatal route driven by Yordano Ventura before his Jeep crash